“Being a Barcelona coach is the maximum pressure you can feel as a human" - Xavi makes bold claim about his stint as Barca manager

Barcelona manager Xavi has claimed that his job comes with the greatest amount of pressure a human can feel in any discipline. The Spanish manager is set to leave the helm of the club's affairs at the end of the season, having made the announcement in January.

Xavi was employed as Barcelona manager in November 2021 after a brief spell in charge of Qatari outfit Al-Sadd. The former Barca captain had ended his playing career with the Qatari club before becoming its manager between 2019 and 2021.

Xavi arrived at the Nou Camp with his stocks very high after leading Al-Sadd to seven trophies in less than three years in charge of the club. He replaced fellow club legend Ronald Koeman in the club's dugout midway through the 2021-22 season.

Barcelona won the Supercopa de Espana and La Liga titles in the 2022-23 campaign, Xavi's first full season in charge of his boyhood club. He took the world by surprise in January when he announced his impending exit from the club after a 5-3 defeat at home to Villarreal.

The manager spoke with the media ahead of his side returning to league action against Mallorca at home on Friday, March 8. He revealed that the pressure at the Spanish giants is second to none in any human discipline, justifying his decision to step down.

He said via Barca Times:

“Being a Barcelona coach is the maximum pressure you can feel as a human.”

Xavi has led La Blaugrana in 129 matches since his arrival at the club, winning 80 of them and losing 26 times. This season, his side has won 24 of their 39 matches across all competitions, losing just seven times.

Barcelona receive huge injury boost

Barcelona have been handed a great injury boost as star midfielder Pedri has avoided serious damage to his thigh. The Spain international was in tears after his first-half withdrawal in their goalless draw at Athletic Club last weekend.

La Blaugrana lost midfielder Gavi to a season-ending injury in November after he injured his ACL. They have often been left sweating over the fitness of Pedri as well. The 21-year-old has missed a good number of games through injury this season and has played only 16 league games.

The Spanish club have confirmed that Pedri strained a thigh muscle and would spend five to six weeks on the sidelines, as per Mundo Deportivo. The club hopes that the young midfielder will return in time for the El Clasico at the Santiago Bernabeu on April 21.