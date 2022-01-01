"Being captain is a massive responsibility" - Rio Ferdinand names Manchester United star he'd have given the armband over Harry Maguire

Rio Ferdinand believes Harry Maguire's appointment as Manchester United captain was a mistake and that David de Gea should have been given the armband instead.

Ole Gunnar Solskjær handed the captain's armband to Maguire after Ashley Young's departure. However, fans and pundits have often questioned Maguire's appointment as captain.

Manchester United have also struggled with Maguire in defense and have kept just four clean sheets this season in the Premier League. However, Ferdinand believes it's an uphill task for Ralf Rangnick to keep the 28-year-old on the bench because of the captain's armband.

Here's what he told Vibe with Five:

"The fact that he has had the armband has given him that grace. Which it would do. I think he was given it too early. It’s a hard enough job coming into Manchester United, getting your feet under the table and stating to feel comfortable as it as without the added pressure of being captain."

Ferdinand further added:

"Being captain is a massive responsibility, there is history that goes with it, a big weight on your shoulders. You need to experience being there for a period of time to carry that weight. It was more important for Maguire to come in and concentrate on becoming a Manchester United mainstay than being captain."

David de Gea has perhaps been the only bright light in Manchester United's otherwise turbulent season.

The Spaniard's resurgence has helped the Red Devils avoid defeat on numerous occasions this season. David de Gea was part of the United squad that last won the league in 2013 under Sir Alex Ferguson. This is why Ferdinand believes the Spaniard should've been given the armband ahead of Maguire.

"The thing you can counter that with, is that there weren’t many captains at the club, who else are they going to pick? David de Gea would have been my choice because of the time he’s been there and he knows what it takes to win."

Ferdinand concluded by saying:

"This is all with hindsight but you have to got to think about these times that might come with someone like Harry Maguire, new at the club in that sense. And that added pressure is weighing on him heavily at the moment."

Manchester United have been tailing Sevilla's Jules Kounde

Manchester United have identified Sevilla defender Jules Kounde as a possible replacement for Harry Maguire, according to Todofichajes.

The Red Devils are eager to improve their shaky defense, and they've seemingly chosen the 23-year-old French defender as a possible new centre-back partner for Raphael Varane.

The French defender was on the verge of joining Chelsea in the summer. The move fell through because the Blues were hesitant to meet their £68 million (€80 million) valuation of the defender.

Manchester United may give in to Sevilla's demands, according to reports. This implies they'll have to pay £68 million to activate Kounde's release clause.

However, Chelsea are still leading the race to sign Kounde. With Antonio Rudiger's future at the club still unclear, the Blues will try their best to acquire the former's services.

