Manchester United prepared to activate release clause for Harry Maguire replacement: Reports

According to a report by Todofichajes, Manchester United have shortlisted Sevilla defender Jules Kounde as a potential replacement for Harry Maguire.

The Red Devils are keen on rectifying their flimsy defense. They have identified the 23-year-old French defender as the new centre-back partner for Raphael Varane.

Manchester United smashed a world-record transfer fee for a defender when they signed Maguire from Leicester City in an £80m deal in 2019.

The 28-year-old was handed over the captain's armband following the departure of Ashley Young in 2020. Maguire has been an integral part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans at Manchester United despite an array of lackluster performances.

However, with how things are shaping up, Maguire is holding on to a thin thread as the Red Devils have lined up a replacement already. Koounde has a contract with the Spanish club until 2024. It's safe to say Sevilla will drive a hard bargain over selling one of the most sought after defenders in the world right now.

The French defender was pretty close to switching to Chelsea in the summer. However, the deal didn't materialize as the Blues were a little apprehensive about meeting their £68m (€80m) asking price.

Manchester United are reportedly considering giving in to Sevilla's demands. This means they will have to shell out £68m to trigger Kounde's release clause.

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire was once dubbed the most "consistent" defender

Maguire has had a turbulent stint at Old Trafford. Fans and pundits expected an extravagant performance from him after Manchester United finished in second place last season.

Sadly, the 28-year-old has failed to meet such standards. He recovered from a calf injury earlier this season. However, he made some obvious goal-conceding errors against Leicester City and Liverpool, which landed him on a sticky wicket.

The Sun Football ⚽ @TheSunFootball

thesun.co.uk/sport/16736685… Man Utd ‘set to hijack Chelsea’s Jules Kounde move and are prepared to pay £69m buyout clause’ Man Utd ‘set to hijack Chelsea’s Jules Kounde move and are prepared to pay £69m buyout clause’thesun.co.uk/sport/16736685…

Maguire was slammed yet again in Manchester United's 3-2 comeback victory against Atalanta during their Champions League outing.

The Red Devils feel Kounde's addition will bolster the squad's defensive capabilities.

He has also been linked with Barcelona. But owing to Catalunya's mounting financial debt, the transfer looks nothing short of a pipe dream.

United are sixth in the Premier League. They are five points adrift of the top four, with pressure mounting on the under-fire Solskjaer.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Manchester United return to Premier League action on November 20 and will take on Warford at Vicarage Road.

Edited by Aditya Singh