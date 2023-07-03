“Believe me” - Paul Merson delivers verdict on Arsenal’s capture of Kai Havertz

Former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson is optimistic about the Gunners' new signing Kai Havertz.

The north London side signed Havertz from London rivals Chelsea for £65 million. The German didn't have the best of spells with the Blues since joining them from Bayer Leverkusen for £75 million in 2019. He scored 32 goals and provided 15 assists in 139 games for Chelsea.

Havertz scored just nine goals and provided one assist in 47 games across competitions last season. He was under scrutiny for missing many opportunities in front of goal.

However, Paul Merson believes that the German will be a 'good signing' for Arsenal.

"Although he didn’t have his greatest season last year, believe me Havertz will make Arsenal a better team. #GoodSigning," Merson tweeted.

With Havertz joining the Gunners, questions were raised about this potential position in the team. The north London side appear to have a settled front three of Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus, and Bukayo Saka.

However, manager Mikel Arteta has hinted that Havertz will play as a midfielder. Speaking about the signing on the club's website, the Spaniard said:

“Kai is a player of top quality. He has great versatility and is an intelligent player. He will bring a huge amount of extra strength to our midfield and variety to our play."

Havertz has operated as an attacking midfielder 143 times in his club career, contributing 32 goals and 29 assists. He has played as a central midfielder 18 times as well.

Arsenal interested in signing Joao Cancelo

As per journalist Dean Jones (via GiveMeSport), Arsenal are interested in signing Manchester City fullback Joao Cancelo this summer.

The Portuguese fullback appears likely to leave the Cityzens this summer. He spent the second half of the last season on loan at Bayern Munich after a reported rift with City manager Pep Guardiola.

He scored one goal and provided six assists in 21 appearances across competitions for Bayern but they were unwilling to trigger his €70 million buy option.

Cancelo has made 154 appearances for Manchester City, registering nine goals and 22 assists, since joining the club from Juventus in 2019.

As per Jones, Arsenal are now interested in signing the Portuguese fullback this summer.

However, they are currently occupied with completing other deals. Having signed Kai Havertz, they are working on bringing in Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber to the Emirates.

