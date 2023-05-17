“Believe me, we’ll beat them” – Rio Ferdinand says he received confident message from Manchester City man hours before Real Madrid clash

Pundit Rio Ferdinand claims Pep Guardiola texted him that Manchester City will beat Real Madrid in the return leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinals earlier today (May 17).

The two teams played out a 1-1 draw at the Santiago Bernabeu in the first leg with Vinicius Junior and Kevin De Bruyne getting on the scoresheet. The 14-time Champions League winners, however, were ripped apart at the Etihad.

The Cityzens put four goals past them without reply, keeping 60% possession and managing eight shots on target as compared to the visitors' three. A first-half brace from Bernardo Silva and goals from Manuel Akanji and substitute Julian Alvarez towards the end of the game sealed the 4-0 scoreline.

The Cityzens looked head and shoulders above Real Madrid during the important phases of the game. They never looked under the threat of giving up their lead and had a comfortable night in Manchester against a team known for its pedigree in Europe.

After the game, Ferdinand told BT Sport, via @City_Xtra on Twitter:

"Pep Guardiola texted me today saying, 'Believe me, we'll beat them'... The confidence to say that two or three hours before the game!."

After the game, a video emerged of Guardiola walking back to the tunnel before stopping to point at Ferdinand and saying "I told you, I told you!". The Spanish tactician may have envisaged a win for his team before kick-off, but even he wouldn't have predicted this scoreline.

This is Real Madrid's biggest defeat in the Champions League since their 4-0 loss (5-0 aggregate) against Liverpool at Anfield in the Round-of-16 of the 2008-09 season.

Shay Given says Manchester City have cleared the 'biggest' hurdle in treble chase after Real Madrid win

Manchester City are on course to become only the second English team in history to win the treble. Manchester United did it first in the 1998-99 season.

Pep Guardiola's side are five games away from matching that feat. They have 85 points from 35 games in the Premier League - four more than second-placed Arsenal, who have played one more game.

The Irishman said on BBC Radio 5 Live:

"The treble is getting ever closer. For me, this was the biggest hurdle to get over. I know 4-0 looks like a mauling which it is of course but Real Madrid you can never rule them out but they got past them tonight."

City will face Manchester United in the FA Cup final on June 3 before facing Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League final a week later. For former Manchester City goalkeeper Shay Given, beating Real Madrid was the biggest hurdle in their path to winning the treble.

