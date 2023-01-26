Benfica to hand cash compensation to Enzo Fernandez after blocking his move to Chelsea - reports

According to Portuguese media outlet Record, Benfica are set to hand a cash compensation of £2 million to Enzo Fernandez after managing to fend off Chelsea's interest in the player. Fernandez was linked with a move to the Blues during the January transfer window. However, Todd Boehly's team couldn't come to terms with Benfica regarding a transfer fee for Fernandez as the Portuguese club wanted the entirety of the player's release clause of €120 million.

The Blues, meanwhile, have completed five other permanent transfers so far. David Datro Fofana, Andrey Santos, Benoit Badiashile, Mykhaylo Mudryk and Noni Madueke all arrived at Stamford Bridge in January. Joao Felix joined the club on loan until June.

Fernandez, on the other hand, has kept producing the goods for Benfica. The 21-year-old grabbed eyeballs with his performances in the 2022 FIFA World Cup for Argentina. He was also named the young player of the tournament for his contributions to La Albiceleste's triumphant campaign.

There have been talks that Chelsea could launch yet another attempt to sign Fernandez in January. Benfica coach Roger Schmidt, however, is confident that the youngster will stay at the club at least until the end of the current season. He recently told the media (via GOAL):

"Yes, of course [I'm confident Fernandez stays]. When you see Enzo playing you can tell he's in shape and happy. He's not thinking about anything else. I'm not expecting to lose any of the starters. I see the players concentrated and I hope this continues."

Chelsea target Malo Gusto won't leave current club until the end of the season

Olympique Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas revealed that Chelsea target Malo Gusto will stay put at the club until the end of the season. He wrote on Twitter (via Football.London):

"Since I am actively participating with Vincent Bruno Laurent in this great winter movement, I have the pleasure of confirming the team on KTE but also of specifying that Malo, a great hope for OL, will continue to play with OL in less until 06/30/23."

The Blues have targeted Gusto to strengthen the right-back position. The player could also serve as a worthy backup for Reece James. Graham Potter's side, however, might have to do without Gusto for the remainder of the season.

