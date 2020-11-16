Bengaluru FC reveal full squad ahead of ISL 2020/21 season

Indian Super League side Bengaluru FC have revealed their squad for the upcoming season. The former champions' campaign was cut short in the play-offs in the 2019-20 season and the perennial playoff contenders will once again enter the competition as one of the overwhelming favourites.

Despite fan favourites Alberto Serran and Raphael Augusto departing the club, Bengaluru FC have managed to retain most of their core group of players including Ashique Kuruniyan, Udanta Singh, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Erik Paartalu, and Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha.

Carles Cuadrat's side has snapped up highly-rated Brazilian winger Cleiton Silva. The Thai League's all-time top scorer is renowned for his dribbling ability and electric pace. BFC have further bolstered their already potent attack by bringing in Norwegian striker Kristian Opseth.

Bengaluru FC have also secured the services of versatile Spaniard Fran Gonzalez. Gonzalez, who can hold the midfield as well as be utilised as a defender, was integral in Mohun Bagan's 2019/20 I-league triumph.

The Blues have added three young prospects to their stacked squad for the season namely Joe Zoherliana from Aizawl FC, Ajith Kumar from Chennai City FC, and Wungngayam Muirang from Gokulam Kerala FC.

BFC's prolific skipper Sunil Chhetri will continue to be their talisman for the fourth straight year. If the rest of the side can provide him with an uninterrupted supply of passes, BFC fans will be thrilled with the results at the end of the campaign.

Bengaluru FC will kick off their ISL campaign against two-time runners-up FC Goa on November 22nd at the Fatorda Stadium.

Bengaluru FC squad for the 2020-21 ISL season

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Lara Sharma, Dipesh Chauhan, Lalthuammawia Ralte

Defenders: Juanan, Rahul Bheke, Fran Gonzalez, Harmanjot Khabra, Ajith Kumar, Joe Zoherliana, Biswa Darjee, Namgyal Bhutia, Parag Srivas, Pratik Chaudhari, Wungngayam Muirang

Midfielders: Dimas Delgado, Erik Paartalu, Suresh Wangjam, Thoi Singh, Ajay Chhetri, Naorem Roshan Singh, Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha, Amay Morajkar

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Kristian Opseth, Cleiton Silva, Ashique Kuruniyan, Deshorn Brown, Udanta Singh, Edmund Lalrindika, Leon Augustin, Semboi Haokip