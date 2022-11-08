Benjamin Mendy rape trial: Manchester City defender says he 'didn’t worry' about using contraception although he 'knew the risks'

Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy has said that he didn't worry about using contraception when having sex although he knew the risks involved, as per Independent.ie.

Mendy, 28, has admitted to a court that he enjoyed having sex with a lot of women.

The Frenchman is accused of seven counts of rape and has detailed how he found it easy to meet with women for sexual activity.

Mendy claims that while he has been in prison, he has learned a lot of things about life.

He arrived at Premier League club Manchester City from AS Monaco for €57.5 million and feels he received a lot of attention due to his connection with football.

He was quoted as telling a court on Monday, 7 November:

“The way they came to me, it’s not because of my look, it’s because of football.”

He was then asked about what his attitude was like upon meeting with women he didn't know and entering sexual relations:

“At the time I was not thinking like how they were feeling or they can be upset because, for me, if they wanted to have sex and I wanted to, everything was fine and I would carry on my partying.”

Mendy claimed that he was having sex with a lot of women, but that if a woman said no that he would stop:

"I’d accept it and I’d stop.”

The Frenchman touched on what being inside jail has done for him in reflection on carrying on his party lifestyle after his initial arrest:

"I did nothing wrong so I was just like, carry on.”

Defense lawyer Eleanor Laws KC then asked:

“Is that something you regret now?”

He replied:

“Yeah. When I was in prison it made me realise a lot of things. The partying I was doing, inside I had some pain.”

The Manchester City defender admitted that he didn't worry about not using contraception although he knew of the risks involved.

Kelvin De Patron @KelvinNkrumah19 : "I know I'm not Brad Pitt and I know that women didn't come to me for what I look like. When a woman said no, I stopped". Benjamin Mendy: "I know I'm not Brad Pitt and I know that women didn't come to me for what I look like. When a woman said no, I stopped". Benjamin Mendy 🇫🇷: "I know I'm not Brad Pitt and I know that women didn't come to me for what I look like. When a woman said no, I stopped". https://t.co/Pk4Si6HvcY

Mendy's trial began in August, and he has pleaded not guilty to to seven counts of rape, one count of attempted rape, and one count of sexual assault against six young women.

Mendy went from a six-year contract worth £28 million at Manchester City to earning £4 a day in prison

Mendy has claimed that he has learned the value of money while in prison.

The French defender signed a six-year contract when he arrived at Manchester City from Monaco in 2017 worth £28 million.

Mendy said that during his time in prison, he has worked on something else other than football (via Daily Star):

"The first time in my life I was working on something else than football. I was earning like £4 every day, to spend it in the canteen to buy some food. It is the first time I was really careful."

He added:

"The life I had before, everything I wanted to have, I just buy it. So it teached [sic] me the value of money."

Judith Moritz @JudithMoritz .⁦ @ManCity ⁩ defender Benjamin Mendy arrives at Chester Crown Court for his ongoing rape trial. .⁦@ManCity⁩ defender Benjamin Mendy arrives at Chester Crown Court for his ongoing rape trial. https://t.co/MjLfydHRna

The case will resume on Tuesday, 8 November at Chester Crown Court in Cheshire.

Brazil have announced their final 26-man squad for the FIFA World Cup! Click here

Poll : 0 votes