Bernardo Silva breaks silence on his future amid reported transfer interest from Barcelona and PSG

Bernardo Silva has hinted that he will be open to leaving Manchester City in the summer amid interest from Barcelona and PSG. The Portuguese star has stated that he is only thinking about ending the season well and not the summer window.

Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are keen on signing Silva this summer and are waiting to make a move. Reports suggest the Ligue 1 side will be looking to offer Neymar in exchange for the former Benfica star, while the Catalan side are raising funds for the move.

Speaking to RMC Sports after scoring twice against Real Madrid and helping Manchester City make it to the UEFA Champions League, Silva told RMC Sport:

"My plan is to complete well the season, win the Premier League and then the two finals… then, this summer we will see what happens."

Silva joined Manchester City from AS Monaco in 2017 and has been a vital part of their first team since.

Barcelona and PSG target Bernardo Silva plans to rejoin former side

Bernardo Silva has claimed that he is looking for a new challenge but is also reportedly eyeing a move back to Benfica. He was talking to Record earlier this season when he claimed that he was ready to leave Manchester City.

He said:

"I'm 28 years old, I'll be 29 in the summer, and I have two more years on my Manchester City contract. My contract would end at 31. I won't hide that my goal in the coming years, if something good happens elsewhere, will probably be to move to a new project."

Bernardo Silva added::

"Going into a new project at the age of 29, I'll only finish this contract probably at 34. If you ask me: what did you think 10 years ago? My goal was to return to Benfica at the age of 32 at the most. What do I think today? It depends on what happens next summer."

The Barcelona and PSG target continued:

"When I was about to leave Manchester City two years ago, that would go right, at 32. Now it won't go right. If I leave, and I don't know if that will happen, a club that pays what City want for me won't give me a three-year contract, they will give me a five-year contract. And I'd already be 34 years old."

Barcelona and PSG are keen on bolstering their squad this summer with Bernardo Silva, while Manchester City are eyeing Mateo Kovacic from Chelsea as his replacement.

