"Bernardo Silva really likes Barcelona" - Pep Guardiola says he doesn't want unhappy players at Manchester City as transfer saga rambles on

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has commented on Bernado Silva's future at the club amid interest from Barcelona, as quoted by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. The Spaniard, despite being happy with the midfielder, is reluctant to retain unhappy players at the club.

The Portuguese midfielder has been heavily linked with a move to the Blaugrana this summer, as per multiple reports.

According to L'Equipe, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have also joined the race to sign Silva, submitting a €70 million bid (via Metro). However, the Cityzens reportedly value the 28-year-old at €90 million.

Silva completed a move to Manchester City in 2017 from AS Monaco. The Portugal international has since racked up 49 goals and 51 assists in 254 appearances across all competitions for the Cityzens.

With regards to Silva's future at the club, Guardiola said:

“We want Bernardo Silva with us but I don't want anyone to be unhappy here. The first thing would be for the two clubs to come to an agreement - then of course, I want him in my team.”

“It’s true that Bernardo Silva really likes FC Barcelona.”

Manchester City have witnessed a fair number of players leaving the Etihad Stadium this summer. Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko, and Fernandinho have all parted ways with the Cityzens.

However, the Manchester-based club have been fairly active in the transfer market as well, signing Kalvin Phillips, Sergio Gomez and Stefan Ortega.

City also managed to secure the services of Erling Haaland, one of Europe's most sought-after talents in the market this summer. The Norwegian striker has already scored three goals in just as many appearances for the Cityzens this season.

Silva comments on uncertain future at Manchester City

Prior to Guardiola's comments on Silva's situation, the Portuguese midfielder himself admitted that he was uncertain about his future at the club. The 28-year-old revealed that despite being happy at Manchester City, he has been honest with the club's hierarchy about a possible departure in the future.

Bernardo Silva @BernardoCSilva A great performance from the team and a fantastic atmosphere! I would also like to thank everyone at the stadium for those beautiful moments of love and support you guys showed me A great performance from the team and a fantastic atmosphere! I would also like to thank everyone at the stadium for those beautiful moments of love and support you guys showed me 💙 https://t.co/H6OWz2Oh4b

Silva said to ESPN (via 90min):

"I've always said that I'm happy here, but I have no idea what's going to happen. We'll see, honestly."

"My relationship with the club is very honest. I've been open with them and they know what I want. If I stay, I'm very happy, and I will always respect this club and give all my best. If not, it's football and we'll just see what happens."

The 28-year-old midfielder also insisted that Manchester City are always willing to let players leave if they are unhappy at the club. He added:

"It's a big club, and they don't want players who are not happy at the club. They always say to all of us that if you're not happy, you can go."

City are second in the Premier League table right now, having won two and drawn one of their matches. They will next face Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium on August 27.

