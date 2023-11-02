"Best club in London", "We have a gem in Enzo Fernandez" - Twitter reacts as Chelsea breeze past Blackburn in EFL Cup fixture

Chelsea overcame Blackburn Rovers 2-0 in the Round of 16 of the Carabao Cup on Thursday at Stamford Bridge, and fans couldn't contain their excitement.

Benoit Badiashile and Raheem Sterling scored a goal apiece as the Blues confirmed their place in the quarter-finals of the competition.

Mauricio Pochettino's side had come into the fixture on the back of a two-game winless run that included a 2-0 home loss to Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday.

However, all fears of another upset were quickly allayed when Badiashile, back in the squad after months out with a hamstring injury, put them 1-0 up after 30 minutes into the kick-off.

The defender latched onto a perfect corner kick from Cole Palmer that calmly sailed past a stream of yellow shirts and into the back of the net. Then, just before the hour mark, Sterling doubled their advantage with a lovely finish into the top-right corner from the edge of the box.

Blackburn, who ply their trade in the second tier of the EFL Championship, never really threatened to come back into the game. They mustered just one shot on target all night.

Chelsea fans were happy with their side's performance and took to X to express their elation at the victory. One X user proclaimed that Chelsea were the "best club in London", while another one heaped praise on Enzo Fernandez for an eye-catching performance and called him a "gem".

Here are some of the best reactions on X to Chelsea's win over Blackburn:

Chelsea play Newcastle in Carabao Cup quarter-finals

Chelsea's reward for beating Blackburn Rovers in the cup was a quarter-final clash against the high-flying Newcastle United, who are fresh off beating Manchester United.

After ousting favorites Manchester City in the last round following a slender 1-0 victory, the Magpies repeated the trick by driving out their city rivals with a comprehensive 3-0 win at Old Trafford.

Given their barnstorming start to the 2023-24 campaign, the Saudi-owned club have every reason to believe they can cause another upset. Chelsea, meanwhile, haven't really covered themselves in glory.

From their opening 10 games in the Premier League, the side has won just thrice and struck only 13 goals. The London outfit have a tough run ahead of them before the last-8 cup fixture, which includes games against Tottenham Hotspur and City.

Interestingly enough, Newcastle and Chelsea will also lock horns in the league on November 25. That game could be a precursor of the cup fixture, with the Blues learning about their opponents' attacking potential.