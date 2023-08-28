"Best I've ever seen in my life"- Eddie Howe blown away by what Liverpool superstar did against Newcastle 

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe considers Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson’s save from Miguel Almiron's shot the best ever he's seen when the teams played each other on Sunday. The Reds emerged victorious by a scoreline of 2-1 despite playing with one man less for the majority of the game.

After going a goal and a man down, the Merseyside club had their Brazil international to thank in the 36th minute of the tie for pulling off an outstanding save. Almiron struck a sweet volley from his preferred left foot and was denied by Alisson, who pushed the goal-bound attempt onto the crossbar. Speaking after the game, Howe said (via LFC Transfer Room):

"Alisson’s save, for Almiron's shot, was the best I’ve ever seen in my life."

Jurgen Klopp's men resultantly went into the break trailing by a single goal. The club turned the game around after the introduction of Darwin Nunez in the second half.

Liverpool staged an incredible comeback that saw Nunez score two goals within 15 minutes. The Uruguay international netted in a similar fashion, both from the right-hand side of the box. Slotting both shots past Nick Pope's and into the Newcastle goal's far corner, the 24-year-old handed his club their second win of the season.

After a tough trip away at St James' Park, the Merseysiders will be back at Anfield to host Aston Villa in their next match.

"I never had something like that in that way"- Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp praises his team after incredible Newcastle United win

Jurgen Klopp was full of praise for his Liverpool side that beat Newcastle United 2-1 after playing most of Sunday night's game with 10 men. The Reds were reduced to 10 after Virgil van Dijk was sent off in the 28th minute.

Prior to the red card, Klopp's side conceded the game's opener owing to a mistake from Trent Alexander-Arnold. However, the team staged an incredible comeback in the second half that saw Darwin Nunez score a double after the 80th minute to win this tie. Klopp said (via Goal):

"With 10 men, in my history with over 1000 [matches] I never had something like that in that way. Against a team like Newcastle. In an atmosphere like that."

Liverpool have now managed to win two out of their three Premier League fixtures so far. They will face an Aston Villa team next that have won two consecutive league matches.