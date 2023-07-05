"Best news I've heard" "Way overdue" - Arsenal fans overjoyed as reports suggest Arsene Wenger will get statue outside the Emirates

Arsenal fans online have reacted to the news that the club is set to erect legendary manager Arsene Wenger's statue outside the Emirates Stadium.

Wenger is a bona fide legend in the Gunners' history. He was appointed as the club's permanent manager back in 1996 after Bruce Rioch's sacking. He spent an illustrious 22 years at the club before leaving in 2018.

Wenger won three Premier League titles and seven FA Cups with Arsenal, among other honors. The Frenchman led them to the Premier League's Golden Trophy in 2003-04, as they remained unbeaten in the league for the entire season as were nicknamed 'Invincibles'.

As per journalist Connor Humm, Wenger's statue outside the Emirates Stadium will be unveiled on August 3.

"I understand that Arsenal are set to give Arsène Wenger a statue outside the Emirates which will be unveiled on Thursday 3rd August. He joins Tony Adams, Dennis Bergkamp, Thierry Henry and Herbert Chapman with a statue outside the stadium," Humm tweeted.

Connor Humm @TikiTakaConnor | I understand that Arsenal are set to give Arsène Wenger a statue outside the Emirates which will be unveiled on Thursday 3rd August.



He joins Tony Adams, Dennis Bergkamp, Thierry Henry and Herbert Chapman with a statue outside the stadium. | I understand that Arsenal are set to give Arsène Wenger a statue outside the Emirates which will be unveiled on Thursday 3rd August.He joins Tony Adams, Dennis Bergkamp, Thierry Henry and Herbert Chapman with a statue outside the stadium. 🚨| I understand that Arsenal are set to give Arsène Wenger a statue outside the Emirates which will be unveiled on Thursday 3rd August. He joins Tony Adams, Dennis Bergkamp, Thierry Henry and Herbert Chapman with a statue outside the stadium.

A number of Arsenal fans shared their jubilation on Twitter after the news of Wenger's statue broke out. One fan wrote:

"Best news I’ve heard this year"

Another fan tweeted:

"Way overdue. Can't wait to see it."

Here are some more reactions as the Gunners reportedly prepare to unveil Arsene Wenger's statue in front of the Emirates Stadium:

When Arsene Wenger reminisced about Arsenal's 'Invincible' victory in 2004

Arsenal won the Premier League in the 2001-02 season, losing three out of their 38 games. They finished seven points above second-placed Liverpool.

After the season, the then Gunners manager Arsene Wenger claimed that his side will go unbeaten next season. However, they lost six games and finished second, five points behind Manchester United.

After being recently inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame, Wenger shared some insights from that period.

"I realise now, five years on [from retirement], I was an animal. I had to sacrifice so much. I'm a normal human being again now. I thought after we won [the title] in 2002, 'What can we do better?" he said. "I said stupidly in a press conference that I think we can go unbeaten. We, of course, lost the next season," Wenger said (via ANI).

"In pre-season, I went away and asked the players, 'Why did we lose?' They said, 'Because of you! You put too much pressure on us. You either say, 'OK, sorry,' or you say, 'No, you can really do it.' That's the way I went. I discovered what's it like to become a manager without fear. Before the game, we were totally relaxed. We went to another level, almost above ego," he added.

Arsenal went unbeaten in the 2003-04 season and became only second English team after Preston United in the 1888-89 season to become Invincibles. The Gunners drew 12 games and finished 11 points above second-placed Chelsea.

Poll : 0 votes