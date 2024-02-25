"Best performance so far in a Liverpool shirt" - Fans laud Reds superstar for his performance as Liverpool defeat Chelsea in EFL Cup final

Liverpool fans lauded their goalkeeping sensation Caoimhin Kelleher on social media after he played a vital role in the Reds' EFL Cup final triumph over Premier League rivals Chelsea.

The Irishman produced a huge performance in the final on Sunday, February 25, foiling every single Chelsea attack and making a staggering nine saves. Fans were left awestruck by the shot-stopper's incredible performance and showed their admiration on X.

One fan said:

"Whatever happens here, I want to give some massive appreciation to Caoimhin Kelleher. His best performance so far in a Liverpool shirt."

Another one chimed in:

"Making crucial saves through the game, proud of him."

Here is a selection of fan reactions:

Some fans believed that they didn't need to describe his performances in detail, keeping it short and simple:

Even Chelsea fans were impressed by his performance, with one fan saying:

Liverpool fans showed their gratitude for having such a top-class goalkeeper to call upon in the absence of first-choice shot-stopper Alisson.

A product of the Liverpool youth academy, he made his senior debut for the club in this very tournament, the EFL Cup, back in 2019. He has since made 35 more appearances for the Reds, securing 12 shut-outs in the process.

Rumours were rife about a move away from the club for Kelleher in the winter transfer window, as well as at the end of the season. However, Jurgen Klopp insisted that the Irishman was integral to their plans and their squad depth towards the crunch part of the season.

Liverpool look to remain competitive in three more competitions as "world-class" Kelleher hits purple patch

Liverpool are also competing for the Premier League, Europa League, and the FA Cup this season, and will be really pleased with Caoimhin Kelleher's superb displays in Alisson's absence.

The Reds remain at the top of the Premier League, one point ahead of Manchester City and two ahead of Arsenal after 26 rounds of fixtures. They are also in the Round of 16 of the Europa League, where they will face Sparta Praha over two legs. Liverpool will face Southampton in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk had previously described Kelleher as "world-class" after the Irishman's impressive display in the Reds' 4-1 win over Brentford. He had said:

"I always said that he is a world-class goalkeeper... he has to step up now and everyone needs a bit of confidence and everyone should give him the confidence that he will do the job. Everyone needs a bit of love from the outside. Hopefully Saturday will help him carry on and take that confidence into the next game."

Up next, the Reds face Southampton at Anfield on February 28 in the fifth round of the FA Cup. Kelleher will surely be looking to extend his purple patch and inspire his side to another victory.