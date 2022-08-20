“Best on the pitch”, “That will never fully sink in” – Tottenham fans left ecstatic after outstanding performance from ‘insane player’ during 1-0 win over Wolves

Tottenham Hotspur fans were left in awe of Ivan Perisic's performance in his team's 1-0 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, August 20.

The Croatia international joined Spurs on a free transfer after the expiration of his contract with Inter Milan earlier this summer. Perisic played under manager Antonio Conte for I Nerazzurri, helping them win the 2020-21 Serie A. The two have now reunited at N17.

The Croat came on in the 66th minute in their 4-1 win over Southampton to make his competitive debut for Spurs in their Premier League opener. He also made a substitute appearance in the 2-2 draw against Chelsea, providing an assist for the second goal.

Perisic, 33, was handed his first start of the current season when Spurs hosted Wolves at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. On his first start for the north Londoners, Perisic was arguably their best player on the pitch.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL



Kane puts Spurs into the lead! GOAL! Tottenham 1-0 WolvesKane puts Spurs into the lead! GOAL! Tottenham 1-0 Wolves ⚽Kane puts Spurs into the lead! 💥 https://t.co/gvCk8zEd1P

His speed and dribbling down the left-hand side, especially in the second half, created several openings for Spurs. He was also defensively sound and diligently dropped back to lock down Wolves' Pedro Neto.

He made five tackles and one clearance. Perisic also made three key passes, put in five crosses, and created on big chance.

His most important contribution in the game came when he flicked an underhit corner from Son Heung-min into Harry Kane's path in the 64th minute. The Englishman found himself unmarked and finished off an easy close-range header.

Spurs fans on Twitter were still mesmerized by the fact that Perisic was a free signing, while others made positive comments on his overall performance. Here are some of the best tweets as found on Twitter:

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



82% pass accuracy

49 touches

9/12 final third passes

5/7 tackles won

2/5 crosses completed

3 key passes

1 big chance created

1 assist



First Spurs start, second Spurs assist. Ivan Perisic’s game by numbers vs. Wolves:82% pass accuracy49 touches9/12 final third passes5/7 tackles won2/5 crosses completed3 key passes1 big chance created1 assistFirst Spurs start, second Spurs assist. Ivan Perisic’s game by numbers vs. Wolves:82% pass accuracy 49 touches 9/12 final third passes5/7 tackles won 2/5 crosses completed 3 key passes 1 big chance created 1 assist First Spurs start, second Spurs assist. 🇭🇷 https://t.co/NFhMLwQFDq

rahc @thfcrahc @thespursweb World class player. Best on the pitch @thespursweb World class player. Best on the pitch

Cris @brisbuaman @thespursweb Perisic turned that dead cross into a goal, what a player @thespursweb Perisic turned that dead cross into a goal, what a player 🔥

Danny @DannyAaronsFUT Ivan Perisic is the best signing this transfer window. Ivan Perisic is the best signing this transfer window.

sharky @ohnosharky Perisic takes almost perfect corners on both feet. What a player. Perisic takes almost perfect corners on both feet. What a player.

🇫🇷™ @ConteSZN_ We signed Perisic FOR FREE. That will never fully sink in We signed Perisic FOR FREE. That will never fully sink in

🚀 @blthfc I absolutely love Perisic. What a player I absolutely love Perisic. What a player

Tottenham Hotspur continue their unbeaten start to the Premier League season

Tottenham look like early Premier League title challengers this season under manager Antonio Conte. The Italian has overseen several arrivals that have significantly strengthened his team all over the pitch.

Ivan Perisic, Yves Bissouma, and Richarlison in particular are players that would contend to be in the starting XI every week. More importantly, Spurs kept hold of their best players in Harry Kane, Son Heung-min, and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg among others.

The Lilywhites have seven points from three games so far and sit at the top of the table after their match. They take on Nottingham Forest on August 28 before facing West Ham United away from home on Wednesday, August 31.

It will be followed by another London derby, against Fulham on September 3. They will then face defending champions Manchester City exactly one week later.

Considering Spurs' squad and ambitions, they should be looking to win their next three league games. If they manage to do that, then the game against City could be the first serious test of Tottenham's title credentials this season.

