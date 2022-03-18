"Best player of all time" - David James delivers his verdict on the Messi vs Ronaldo debate

The Messi vs Ronaldo debate is showing no signs of slowing down, with football lovers across the globe still bent on proving one is superior to the other. Former Manchester City goalkeeper David James is the latest to jump on the argument, picking Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of Lionel Messi.

The Manchester United star is one of the most decorated footballers in history, having claimed multiple titles across diverse leagues in Europe as well as on the international stage. David James admits he has admired the incredible achievements of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner over the years.

"I admire the success of Ronaldo, when you look at it, that's the best career ever," the Englishman said on the latest episode of the TOI Sportscast podcast (via Times Of India).

"I don't think there is a debate anymore. He is the best player of all time. There is no question about it. The record speaks for itself," he added.

Like Lionel Messi, the Portuguese star switched clubs last summer, sealing a high-profile return to Manchester United in August. He's bagged 12 goals for the Red Devils in the Premier League so far, raising his overall tally to 96 goals in the division. David James believes it'd be phenomenal if the Portuguese reaches a century of goals with the club this term.

He said:

"However, maybe this is a testament to the PL, Ronaldo has had 5-6 seasons now with Manchester United, granted at the beginning of his career he wasn't playing every week."

GOAL @goal



"Messi has proven himself to be one of the best ever in Spain, but Ronaldo was always the best in every country he’s played in!" Ozil on the GOAT debate:"Messi has proven himself to be one of the best ever in Spain, but Ronaldo was always the best in every country he’s played in!" Ozil on the GOAT debate:"Messi has proven himself to be one of the best ever in Spain, but Ronaldo was always the best in every country he’s played in!" 🐐 https://t.co/mSAC04KoIq

"I think he's 4 goals shy of 100 goals in the PL for United. If he gets to 100 it's going to be phenomenal but what we are seeing is Ronaldo, best player ever, in a Manchester United team literally fighting for 5th place. So that tells you even the best player doesn't guarantee you the title," he added.

The two superstars in Champions League action.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's stats this season

Lionel Messi has had a dip in form since leaving Barcelona to join PSG last summer. The Argentine has bagged a paltry seven goals and 11 assists for the Parisians in 26 appearances across all competitions so far.

His Portuguese counterpart has had a better outing, with 18 goals and three assists to his name in 33 games across all fronts. It remains to be seen how many goals and assists the duo will end the campaign with.

Both PSG and United were knocked out of the Champions League in the Round of 16 by Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid respectively. Messi and PSG, though, are on course to win the Ligue 1 title comfortably.

B/R Football @brfootball Ronaldo and Messi both go out in the last 16 of the Champions League for the second straight year Ronaldo and Messi both go out in the last 16 of the Champions League for the second straight year 💔 https://t.co/ZSXBvKseO9

The Parisians enjoy a 15-point lead at the top of the league table. Ronaldo's chances of winning a trophy this season, however, are next to nil. Manchester United are out of all cup competitions and are faltering in the race to finish in the top four. The Red Devils are fifth in the Premier League, a point behind fourth-placed Arsenal and having played two more games than the Gunners.

Edited by Parimal