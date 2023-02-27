"Best player in the world" - Former PSG star claims Kylian Mbappe is on the same path as Messi and Ronaldo and can break 'all records'

Former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker Pauleta has tipped Kylian Mbappe to follow in the footsteps of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in terms of success.

Mbappe became the topic of discussion in France again after he helped the Parisians to a 3-0 win against Olympique Marseille in Ligue 1 on Sunday (February 26). He notably scored two goals and provided an assist in the game.

The Frenchman's brace at the Velodrome Stadium saw him take a two-goal lead in the Ligue 1 Golden Boot race. It also saw him equal Edinson Cavani's record as PSG's all-time top scorer.

With 200 goals to his name from 246 games, Mbappe is now the Parisians' joint-top scorer. It is safe to say it is only a matter of time before he surpasses the Uruguayan striker's tally.

Reacting to the forward's record-equalling performance, Paqueta hailed him as the best player in the world currently. The former PSG star is hopeful that the player will continue scoring many more goals for the club. He told L'Equipe [via RMC]:

"We are in front of a phenomenon that will mark history. He (Mbappe) is the best player in the world today. He edeserves this record (of being the club's joint-top scorer) and I hope he will continue to score goals for PSG for a very long time."

The Brazilian went on to claim that Mbappe has the ability to have a career like Messi and Ronaldo has had, saying:

"Kylian can break all records and follow the same path as Messi or Ronaldo. He's a phenomenon that can break all records."

Pauleta lauds Mbappe for his assist to Messi

Pauleta reckons it is wrong to suggest that goalscoring is the attacker's only threat. He heaped praise on the 24-year-old's assist for the goal Messi scored against Marseille to drive home his point, saying:

"When he takes off, it is impossible for the defenders to stop him. He scores goals, but not just (that), like his assist for Messi for the second goal on Sunday. It's a stroke of genius. He saw something the others didn't."

The PSG superstar grew up idolizing Ronaldo

It is a well-known fact that the PSG superstar grew up idolizing Portuguese icon Ronaldo. He even admitted his admiration for the five-time Ballon d'Or in November last year.

It is thus safe to say that the forward will be more than happy to have a career like the Al-Nassr superstar has had. He has already shown that he has everything it takes to be the next big thing in football.

