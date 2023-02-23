"Best player in the world!" - Former PSG star urges Ligue1 side to extend Lionel Messi's contract

Former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) winger Ludovic Giuly has explained why Les Parisiens should push to tie Lionel Messi down to a new deal.

Messi scored the winner in PSG's 4-3 win against LOSC Lille in Ligue 1 last weekend, finding the back of the net with a stunning free-kick. However, there continues to be a debate about whether the club should hand him a new contract or not.

The Argentinian icon's current contract with the Ligue 1 champions expires at the end of the season. The Parisians are reportedly looking to convince the player to commit his long-term future to them.

The likes of Jerome Rothen, though, are against the idea of keeping Messi at the club. The Frenchman believes that the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner's move to the Parc des Princes has been a failure.

However, Giuly has urged PSG to get Messi tied down to a new deal. The former winger believes the FIFA World Cup winner is still the best player in the world. He told Le Parisien (via PSGTalk):

“We criticised him a lot, but when we see the World Cup that he succeeded because he had prepared well before, that should convince Paris to extend it. I remind you that we are talking about Lionel Messi, the best player in the world!

"It proves that it is capable of bringing a lot more if (he) is managed well. I’m not talking about marketing or stuff like that, but when you’re called PSG, it’s better to have Messi in your team than anywhere else.”

It remains to be seen if the Parisians succeed in their efforts to retain Messi's services beyond the season.

PSG should manage Lionel Messi's playing time - Giuly

Giuly went on to stress the need for the Parisians to manage Lionel Messi's playing time, considering his age. He reckons the forward needs to be kept fresh mentally and physically to get the best out of him. The Frenchman said:

“He (is at) an age where he needs to be managed more and more. If it is to make him play all the matches to please the public and the TVs, that will not work. Everything must be specified at the time of signing, and it will be necessary to be aware that Leo can no longer play all the matches. Look at the boost he has had since becoming (a) world champion. It means that the mind is very important to him.”

Giuly played 26 games alongside Lionel Messi during their time together at Barcelona.

