"It was a failure" - Former PSG star slams Luis Campos for Lionel Messi decision

Former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) winger Jerome Rothen has claimed that Les Parisiens advisor Luis Campos should move Lionel Messi out of the club instead of extending his contract.

Messi helped PSG to a 4-3 win against LOSC Lille in Ligue 1 at the weekend. He fired in a last-minute free-kick to put an end to the team's abysmal three-match losing streak.

However, the Argentinian icon has been on the receiving end of criticism from Rothen in recent days. The former attacker explained that the superstar's last-minute winner did not change the fact that he was largely underwhelming against Lille.

Rothen also stated that Messi has been a 'sham' since joining PSG from Barcelona in 2021. Speaking on his own show on RMC on Tuesday, February 21, the former Parisian winger reiterated his stance. He said:

"Lionel Messi has been an anomaly since he arrived. It's hard to talk like that about such a player who has marked the history of football so much, but this is the reality, unfortunately, in relation to the investment and in relation to its benefits.

"Quite simply. He can't get through the course, for many reasons."

RMC Sport @RMCsport



rmcsport.bfmtv.com/football/ligue… 🎙 Pour @RothenJerome , le PSG devrait se séparer de Messi et Neymar cet été pour reconstruire l'équipe autour de Mbappé. 🎙 Pour @RothenJerome, le PSG devrait se séparer de Messi et Neymar cet été pour reconstruire l'équipe autour de Mbappé.rmcsport.bfmtv.com/football/ligue…

Rothen went on to take shots at Messi by labeling him 'an orphan from Barcelona.' He added:

"Most certainly he feels a bit like an orphan from Barcelona. Even if he says that his life today has improved, it doesn't show on the pitch. It can't be seen, there is no particular fulfillment on the pitch apart from maybe the free-kick at the last second against Lille."

PSG are keen to tie Messi, whose current contract expires in the summer, to a new deal, with negotiations scheduled to take place soon. However, Rothen has advised the club's advisor Campos to admit that the forward's transfer has been a failure and try to move him on. He said:

"I am totally in the direction of the club today. Luis Campos must take responsibility, admit that the arrival of Lionel Messi was not necessarily a good thing and that it was a failure."

How has Lionel Messi fared for PSG this season?

Lionel Messi had a comparatively underwhelming campaign in his debut season at the Parc des Princes. However, he has looked more like his usual self during the ongoing season.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has scored 16 goals and provided 14 assists from 27 appearances across all competitions for PSG. It now remains to be seen if he will choose to stay at the club beyond this campaign.

Poll : 0 votes