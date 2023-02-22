PSG set date for Lionel Messi contract talks amid Barcelona interest - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and superstar forward Lionel Messi will reportedly hold negotiations on a contract extension in the month of March.

According to TyC journalist Gaston Edul (via @AlbicelesteTalk on Twitter), the two parties will speak following their upcoming clash against Bayern Munich. Messi and Co. will take on the Bundesliga giants in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash on March 8.

This development comes on the back of Barcelona's interest in bringing La Pulga back to Camp Nou. Spanish journalist Gerard Romero (via @BarcaUniversal on Twitter) reported on Tuesday, February 21, that talks about a reunion were underway between the two parties.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Talks are underway for Barça to sign Leo Messi.



— @gerardromero Talks are underway for Barça to sign Leo Messi. ❗️Talks are underway for Barça to sign Leo Messi.— @gerardromero https://t.co/ymFYz9T2W2

However, further reports by Edul (via @BarcaUniversal) suggested that Lionel Messi is only negotiating with PSG at the moment. The journalist added that the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner's plan is to continue at the Parc des Princes, with an agreement between player and club imminent.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal



— @gastonedul As of right now, Leo Messi is only negotiating with PSG, and no other European club. There's expected to be a meeting with the club in the next few weeks. As of right now, Leo Messi is only negotiating with PSG, and no other European club. There's expected to be a meeting with the club in the next few weeks. — @gastonedul https://t.co/6odSX3nzKV

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal



— @gastonedul Messi's idea is to continue at PSG, and both parties are not far away from agreeing a contract extension. Messi's idea is to continue at PSG, and both parties are not far away from agreeing a contract extension.— @gastonedul https://t.co/jcL7Ki6sJ1

Lionel Messi's current contract with the Parisians is set to expire at the end of the season. Following a slow start to life in France last season, he has exploded into form in the ongoing campaign.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner has recorded 16 goals and 14 assists in 27 matches across all competitions this term. He has already scored more goals than he did last season (11 in 35 matches) and is on the verge of breaching his assist numbers (15) as well.

Lionel Messi drew a blank in PSG's UCL defeat to Bayern Munich

Lionel Messi put in a disappointing display in the first leg of PSG's UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie against Bayern Munich last week. The game ended in a 1-0 victory for the German giants, with Kingsley Coman netting a second-half winner.

Messi started the contest and was on the pitch until the full-time whistle. He registered no shots on target, with both his efforts being blocked, and managed an expected goals (xG) figure of just 0.24.

The Argentine legend did produce a key pass and four successful dribbles, but simply didn't grab the match by the scruff of its neck like his team needed him to.

Messi was also not his usual influential self for most of PSG's thrilling 4-3 win over LOSC Lille in Ligue 1 last weekend. However, he stepped up to net a stunning free-kick winner in injury-time to snap the Parisians' three-match losing streak.

Poll : 0 votes