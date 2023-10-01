“Best player in the world” - PSG boss Luis Enrique lavishes praise on Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint Germain (PSG) manager Luis Enrique has heaped praise on star forward Kylian Mbappe, declaring him the "best player in the world." Enrique's glowing tribute comes after the French superstar's eight goals in seven games across competitions this season.

Speaking about his star player, Enrique said (via PSGHub):

"I already knew Kylian as a footballer before coming to the club. What I can add is that his technical and physical potential confirms to me that he is without a shadow of a doubt the best player in the world, and I'm not just saying that because I'm his manager, but because of what I see in general."

Enrique didn't stop there, asserting that Mbappe is among an exclusive group of three or four elite players capable of single-handedly changing the course of a game. He added:

''I also think that he really belongs to the closed circle of three or four elite players who can take it upon themselves and win a game on their own and, for me, Kylian is number one.”

Enrique's comments come after a period of uncertainty for Mbappe at PSG. He was frozen out of the squad throughout the summer due to contract negotiations. However, since his return to the squad, the forward has been in scintillating form, notching up an impressive eight goals in just seven appearances across all competitions, including seven in five Ligue 1 starts.

The ongoing contract saga has taken a new twist, with reports from Sky Sports suggesting that Mbappe is now in talks with the Parisians for a one-year contract extension. This move would enable the club to secure a transfer fee for the player next summer, as his current deal expires in 2024. Despite these developments, Real Madrid remain firmly in the picture as a potential suitor for Mbappe.

With 228 goals and 98 assists in 267 appearances for the French club, Mbappe's extraordinary talent continues to capture the attention of football's elite.

PSG president confident that Kylian Mbappe will stay for another season

In a resounding declaration, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has reaffirmed that Kylian Mbappe is set to remain with the Parisian club for the foreseeable future.

Speaking confidently about Mbappe's future, Al-Khelaifi stated:

"He is a PSG player. He loves this club and is a fantastic player. The best in the world. We are happy to have Mbappé... and we will have him."

With this assurance, the fans can look forward to another season with Mbappe in Paris. He has been a top performer for the Paris-based club, helping them win several domestic titles. However, a maiden Champions League title remains elusive, both for the club and the player.