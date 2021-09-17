"Best in the world does not cut any corners" - PSG star on Lionel Messi inspiring youngsters

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Ander Herrera has saluted Lionel Messi for being a true leader for the youngsters at the club. The Spaniard, who has started the season in spectacular fashion for PSG, truly believes Lionel Messi leads by example with his actions.

Herrera's comments came after PSG's 1-1 draw with Club Brugge in the Champions League. Despite him opening the scoring for the visitors, Club Brugge earned a draw.

In the wake of the disappointing result, several PSG stars, including Lionel Messi, received criticism for their performance. However, Herrera remains confident in what Lionel Messi can bring to the side. The 32-year-old also claimed the six-time Ballon d'Or winner is an inspiration for the younger players at PSG.

Speaking to Spanish radio station Cadena SER (via the Mirror), Herrera stated:

"In football there are different types of leadership. There are those who talk a lot, a captain who encourages and then there are leaders who set an example. That is Leo.

"When he arrives in Paris and is the first to be in the gym, when he is not and takes the time to joke with others, that is an example of leadership.

"Seeing that the best in the world does not cut any corners makes the younger ones say: If he is like this, we have to follow him."

Herrera has scored four goals and registered two assists in seven appearances across all competitions for PSG so far this season.

Lionel Messi and PSG will return to action this weekend

Understandably, Lionel Messi and his PSG team-mates are keen to put the disappointment of their Champions League opener behind them. Mauricio Pochettino's men will return to action on Monday [IST] when they face Lyon in Ligue 1.

While Lionel Messi is expected to be involved, the same cannot be said for Kylian Mbappe. The Frenchman is doubtful after hurting his toe during the draw with Club Brugge. PSG will reportedly conduct further examinations on Mbappe before taking a call on his involvement.

Furthermore, PSG midfielder Marco Verratti has been ruled out of the game due to a knee injury he picked up during the international break. Irrespective of the notable absentees, PSG will be hoping Lionel Messi can inspire the team to another win.

Notably, the Ligue 1 giants have maintained a 100 per cent record in the league after five games so far this season.

