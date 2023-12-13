“Best worst case scenario if you know what I’m talking about” - Rio Ferdinand says Manchester United finishing bottom in UCL group is a blessing

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand believes the Red Devils finishing bottom of their UEFA Champions League Group is a blessing in disguise.

Erik ten Hag's men suffered a 1-0 defeat against Bayern Munich on Tuesday (December 12) in their final group match of the campaign. To progress into the knockout stages, Manchester United needed to win this fixture and hope for a draw in the tie between Galatasaray and Copenhagen.

However, neither result came to be, with the Red Devils finishing with just four points from six matches. According to Ferdinand, finishing fourth is preferable to third place, given that his former club have avoided Europa League football and can now focus on the Premier League.

He said after ten Hag's side's latest defeat:

"I think best case worst case scenario if you know what I’m talking about, I would have rather go out of Europe completely to concentrate on the League and get players back fit rather than get into."

Manchester United are desperate for an upturn in league form. They are currently placed sixth in the English top flight, having put together 27 points in 16 matches. The Red Devils are without a win in their last five matches across competitions and have lost four of these ties.

Up next is a daunting away day at Anfield as the Manchester side take on league-leaders Liverpool on Sunday (December 17). The Merseysiders have won each of their last four matches across competitions and will be looking to add a fifth this weekend.

Thomas Tuchel shares sympathies for Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag

Erik ten Hag (via Getty Images)

Thomas Tuchel and Bayern Munich visited Old Trafford for their final group game in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday. Speaking ahead of the game, the former Chelsea coach shared his sympathies for Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag.

This season, the Dutch tactician has lost 12 of his 24 matches across competitions, winning just 11. Amid mounting pressure on ten Hag, Tuchel said (via SPORTbible):

"I think I know what it takes to manage big clubs and big players, and it’s sometimes demanding, sometimes you have periods where you feel stuck and the change is not coming quickly enough for you as a coach. That’s why I sympathise heavily for my colleague."

Ten Hag took charge of Manchester United in the summer of 2022. Since then, he's helped the Red Devils win last season's Carabao Cup and secure a third-place Premier League finish.