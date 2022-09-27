"Best young player in Europe" "Needs to be talked about more" - Germany fans wowed by 'generational' talent's complete display against England 

Germany fans have hailed Jamal Musiala following his exceptional display against England at Wembley Stadium in the Nations League on Monday (September 26).

The 19-year-old playmaker has been in spectacular form for Bayern Munich this season and is the Bavarian side's top scorer this term. Musiala is considered one of Europe's best young players and has already earned 16 caps for Germany, despite representing England at youth level.

Following a drab, goalless first half, Musiala intercepted a weak Harry Maguire pass before being tripped by the Manchester United defender to earn his team a penalty. Ilkay Gundogan buried the spot-kick in the 52nd minute. Musiala again robbed the ball off Maguire shortly after to begin a ruthless German counter attack for their second goal.

England completed a remarkable comeback thanks to goals from Luke Shaw (71'), Mason Mount (75') and a Harry Kane penalty (83') which appeared to condemn Germany to defeat. But Nick Pope failed to hold a simple effort, which allowed Kai Havertz to bury a simple chance at the death.

But it was Musiala who grabbed most of the attention during the clash for his special display at Wembley. Fans took to Twitter to hail the teenager's performance:

Raj Chohan @rajsinghchohan I’ve seen Musiala have quality games in all three slots (LW, 10, RW) behind the striker & he’s also bossed games in the midfield double pivot. He switched effortlessly between 10 in the 1st half then RW in the 2nd half today. He’s the most complete young talent in world football. I’ve seen Musiala have quality games in all three slots (LW, 10, RW) behind the striker & he’s also bossed games in the midfield double pivot. He switched effortlessly between 10 in the 1st half then RW in the 2nd half today. He’s the most complete young talent in world football.

Kerry Hau @kerry_hau Wer oder was außer Musiala macht Hoffnung auf diese WM? #DFBTeam Wer oder was außer Musiala macht Hoffnung auf diese WM? #DFBTeam

TC @totalcristiano I’ve been impressed with Musiala basically everytime I’ve watched him. Brilliant player I’ve been impressed with Musiala basically everytime I’ve watched him. Brilliant player

Johyan @JohyanCruyff Johyan @JohyanCruyff Invest in Musiala stocks, this guy is gonna become a star Invest in Musiala stocks, this guy is gonna become a star https://t.co/hAg1eCG6iK Incredible talent, Musiala will have an incredible career twitter.com/johyancruyff/s… Incredible talent, Musiala will have an incredible career twitter.com/johyancruyff/s…

F @Fabian_v4 this kid is levels above these other youngsters on the pitch Musialathis kid is levels above these other youngsters on the pitch Musiala 😭😭 this kid is levels above these other youngsters on the pitch

Kamva @EisakuOtomo Musiala’s the best English player on the pitch… Musiala’s the best English player on the pitch… https://t.co/pkDq5GbK0W

Conn @ConnCFC Musiala just dunked in Maguire man. What a talent this guy is Musiala just dunked in Maguire man. What a talent this guy is

Deniz @MusialaEra MUSIALA WHY ARE YOU SO PERFECT MUSIALA WHY ARE YOU SO PERFECT https://t.co/pHiMbB7KNc

Deniz @MusialaEra Musiala will definitely become my absolute all time favorite player. Bro is 19 and already one of my all time fav players. Normally my favourite players are ~26 year olds because they‘re in their prime. It‘s hard for me to believe Musiala is still ~7 years away from his prime Musiala will definitely become my absolute all time favorite player. Bro is 19 and already one of my all time fav players. Normally my favourite players are ~26 year olds because they‘re in their prime. It‘s hard for me to believe Musiala is still ~7 years away from his prime https://t.co/TPRBz4XPl4

Afc_vidz 🪙 @VidzAfc What the fuck man, musiala needs to be talked about more What the fuck man, musiala needs to be talked about more https://t.co/oCzppnJCxq

Deniz @MusialaEra Bayern & Football @MunichFanpage It’s sad that 19-year-old Musiala is Germany’s best player. I’ve said few months ago already he’s our best attacking player and people didn’t believe me. It’s sad that 19-year-old Musiala is Germany’s best player. I’ve said few months ago already he’s our best attacking player and people didn’t believe me. It‘s not sad. It shows Musiala is not a regular 19 year old, he‘s generational. He‘s not only Germany‘s best player but Bayern‘s as well. twitter.com/munichfanpage/… It‘s not sad. It shows Musiala is not a regular 19 year old, he‘s generational. He‘s not only Germany‘s best player but Bayern‘s as well. twitter.com/munichfanpage/…

Josh Bunting @Buntingfootball Love this piece on Jamal Musiala best young player in Europe at the minute in my opinion. Reads the game so well, he’s just so smart. Plays between the lines so well and is so intelligent in possession and off the ball. Beautiful footballer and a total joy to watch. Love this piece on Jamal Musiala best young player in Europe at the minute in my opinion. Reads the game so well, he’s just so smart. Plays between the lines so well and is so intelligent in possession and off the ball. Beautiful footballer and a total joy to watch.

Jamal Musiala claims he still gets messages about picking Germany over England

Musiala represented England at the Under 15, 16, 17 and 21 levels. However, he ultimately chose to represent Germany briefly prior to last summer's European Championships.

The Bayern Munich wonderkid claims that he still gets messages about the decision, which he takes as a compliment. He said (as per The Daily Mail):

"From my time with England in the youth level, they have amazing talents and I was playing with many of them as well, the Under 21s, 19s.

"There was many players which can have an amazing career and I think England's youth system is very good for that, to build on these talents and make sure they get better. When you said (about) breaking hearts, some of my friends message me here and there when they see me saying I should have played for England and stuff."

He added:

"We joke around but I think they're still happy for my decision. I'm sure some England fans won't be happy but I think that means I'm doing good if it upsets some people that I didn't choose their country."

