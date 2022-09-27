"Best young player in Europe" "Needs to be talked about more" - Germany fans wowed by 'generational' talent's complete display against England 

Germany fans have hailed Jamal Musiala following his exceptional display against England at Wembley Stadium in the Nations League on Monday (September 26).
The 19-year-old playmaker has been in spectacular form for Bayern Munich this season and is the Bavarian side's top scorer this term. Musiala is considered one of Europe's best young players and has already earned 16 caps for Germany, despite representing England at youth level.
Following a drab, goalless first half, Musiala intercepted a weak Harry Maguire pass before being tripped by the Manchester United defender to earn his team a penalty. Ilkay Gundogan buried the spot-kick in the 52nd minute. Musiala again robbed the ball off Maguire shortly after to begin a ruthless German counter attack for their second goal.
England completed a remarkable comeback thanks to goals from Luke Shaw (71'), Mason Mount (75') and a Harry Kane penalty (83') which appeared to condemn Germany to defeat. But Nick Pope failed to hold a simple effort, which allowed Kai Havertz to bury a simple chance at the death.
But it was Musiala who grabbed most of the attention during the clash for his special display at Wembley. Fans took to Twitter to hail the teenager's performance:
Jamal Musiala claims he still gets messages about picking Germany over England
Musiala represented England at the Under 15, 16, 17 and 21 levels. However, he ultimately chose to represent Germany briefly prior to last summer's European Championships.
The Bayern Munich wonderkid claims that he still gets messages about the decision, which he takes as a compliment. He said (as per The Daily Mail):
"From my time with England in the youth level, they have amazing talents and I was playing with many of them as well, the Under 21s, 19s.
"There was many players which can have an amazing career and I think England's youth system is very good for that, to build on these talents and make sure they get better. When you said (about) breaking hearts, some of my friends message me here and there when they see me saying I should have played for England and stuff."
He added:
"We joke around but I think they're still happy for my decision. I'm sure some England fans won't be happy but I think that means I'm doing good if it upsets some people that I didn't choose their country."