"Betrayed him as he betrays everyone" - Daniel Riolo makes damning statement about PSG superstar Neymar Jr

French journalist Daniel Riolo has slammed Neymar and accused him of betraying Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Christophe Galtier. He said that the Brazilian had promised to do his best this season and failed to deliver.

Neymar has been ruled out for the season with an ankle injury and Riolo has previously stated that it was more serious than first thought. The forward was in good form this season and had scored 13 goals and assisted 11 times in 20 Ligue 1 matches.

However, Riolo has now taken shots at the Brazilian again and claimed that the forward betrayed Galtier, as he does with everyone. He said on RMC Sport:

"Galtier? Neymar betrayed him as he betrays everyone. There is the famous sentence: 'You, you believe in me, I will give you everything this year. We're going to win it all.' Neymar said that to Galtier in August. Neymar made him some sort of promise and he did the same at Campos in Japan."

Neymar was under pressure at PSG this season

Daniel Riolo has claimed that Neymar was under pressure at PSG this season to keep his place at the club. He added that the Ligue 1 side were keen on parting ways unless the forward delivered.

He said on RMC Sport last month:

"He was put under pressure, this is the first time that Nèymar has been yelled at to this extent by a PSG leader. And Campos really got in his face. And he replied. It had never been done, it was never shaken. The fact that he came to the press conference on the eve of the match makes this match and the return in three weeks as Nèymar's last chance matches at PSG."

He added:

"He knows he was in the hot seat and that the club wanted to part ways with him. There, no one had ever spoken to him about that and he got kicked like never before by Campos who tried to cuddle him all August to put him in a good mood. Now, he comes for the press conference, he goes on the pitch to do a television interview. I'm waiting for a big match from Nèymar, a last-chance match."

Neymar was linked with Chelsea, but the Blues reportedly dropped their interest.

