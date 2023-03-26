"Better dancer than Michael Jackson in my book" - Video of PSG superstar Lionel Messi dancing goes viral, fans react amusingly

Fans were left amazed after a video of Argentina and Paris Saint-Germain superstar Lionel Messi went viral on social media.

Messi helped Argentina beat Panama 2-0 in their first game since their FIFA World Cup triumph in Qatar last year, on Friday (March 24). He sealed the match for his side with a stunning free-kick goal towards the end of the second half.

The PSG superstar left La Albiceleste fans in tears with an emotional speech after the game. In his speech, he said that everyone should continue celebrating the team's World Cup glory, although it has been three months since the tournament ended.

Messi has stood true to his words as a video of him dancing at a party has now gone viral on social media. In the said clip, he can be seen shaking a leg with his wife Antonela Roccuzzo.

As he is still on international duty with Argentina, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner was clad in the team's Adidas gear. Antonela, meanwhile, could be seen sporting a stunning black dress.

Another video of Lionel Messi dancing with La Albiceleste teammate and close friend Rodrigo De Paul has also emerged online. Unlike his captain, the Atletico Madrid midfielder turned up for the party in an all-white outfit.

Despite De Paul and Antonela being present, it was Messi himself who caught the fans' eyes with his moves. Many took to Twitter to express their amusement at the superstar's actions, with one writing:

"Better dancer than Michael Jackson in my book"

Here are some more reactions to the viral clip of Lionel Messi dancing:

Apart from Messi and De Paul, several other Argentine players, including Nicolas Otamendi, Paulo Dybala, and Angel Di Maria, as well as their partners, were also present at the party.

Lionel Messi and Co. face Curacao next

While Lionel Messi and Co are understandably still in a jolly mood, they will have to get back to work soon. Argentina are scheduled to face Curacao in a friendly on Tuesday (March 28) before the end of the international break.

The world champions will be determined to end the break on a high before returning to their respective clubs. Messi will return to action with PSG against Olympique Lyon in Ligue 1 on Sunday (April 2).

It is worth noting that the former Barcelona superstar's contract with Les Parisiens expires at the end of the season. Clarity regarding his future is expected in the coming months.

