"Better than David De Gea", "Don't let Carlo see this" - Fans react hilariously as Real Madrid star Eduardo Camavinga shows off goalkeeping skills

Fans online hailed Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga's versatility after he uploaded a video showing off his goalkeeping skills.

Camavinga joined Los Blancos from Rennes for €31 million in 2021. He made some impactful cameos off the bench on their route to the UEFA Champions League trophy.

The Frenchman further became an important part of the Real Madrid squad under Carlo Ancelotti last season. Primarily a midfielder, he often operated as a left-back due to Ferland Mendy and David Alaba's absence due to injuries.

Camavinga played 17 games as a left-back last season, 26 as a central midfielder, and 11 as a defensive midfielder. He was excellent in all three positions and garnered immense appreciation from fans and pundits alike.

The 20-year-old recently took to his Instagram story to upload a video of himself making some stunning saves as a goalkeeper in a backyard. He referenced his Real Madrid teammate and goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois in the caption, writing:

"@thibautcourtois thank you for your magic gloves"

Fans online were impressed with Camavinga's versatility and reacted to it on Twitter, as one wrote:

"Better than David De Gea ngl"

Another fan tweeted:

"Please don’t let Carlo see this"

Here are some other reactions as Eduardo Camavinga shows off his goalkeeping skills:

Camavinga has made 99 appearances for Los Blancos, scoring two goals and providing four assists, and has already won every trophy available.

Real Madrid looking to sign World Cup-winning striker to replace Karim Benzema

As per SPORT, Real Madrid are interested in signing Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez this summer to replace Karim Benzema.

Benzema ended his 14-year stint with Los Blancos and moved to Al-Ittihad. The Spanish giants have signed Joselu on a season-long loan from Espanyol. But they are still looking for a permanent replacement.

Lautaro Martinez could be available for around £60 million this summer with Inter Milan needing to sell players for financial reasons. He is, hence, a much cheaper option than the likes of Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen.

Martinez joined Inter from Racing Club in 2018 and has scored 102 goals and provided 36 assists in 238 games for the Italian side. He has won one Serie A title, among other honors.

Martinez also won the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina but didn't score a single goal in six appearances.

