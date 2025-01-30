"Better footballer than Vinicius", "Starts for every team in the world" - Fans hail Real Madrid star after 3-0 win over Stade Brest

Fans have heaped praise on Real Madrid winger Rodrygo following his brilliant performance in their UEFA Champions League clash against Stade Brest. The match, played at at Stade de Roudourou on Wednesday, January 29, ended in a 3-0 win for Los Blancos.

Rodrygo opened the scoring for Real Madrid with a left-footed shot after being set up by Luka Modric in the 27th minute. Ludovic Ajorque thought he had found the equalizer for the home side in the 50th minute. However, the goal was overruled by VAR because the player was offside.

Jude Bellingham doubled the lead for Los Blancos through an assist by Lucas Vazquez following a fast break in the 56th minute. Rodrygo struck again, netting the third and last goal of the match in the 78th minute.

Trending

Along with scoring a brace, Rodrygo was involved in two key passes and had three shots on target. The Brazillian also had 75 touches while maintaining a pass accuracy of 92%.

Fans took to X to admire Rodrygo's display in Real Madrid's 3-0 win against Stade Brest in the UEFA Champions League. One even claimed he was a better player than his countryman Vinicius Junior, writing:

"Rodrygo is a better footballer than Vinicius Jr. Superior technician. Superior ball-striker. Superior footballing IQ + mental profile. The quiet killer. It is an opinion I have long held but resisted the urge to share. The truth must now come out."

Expand Tweet

Another added:

"Rodrygo starts for every team in the world."

Expand Tweet

"LW Rodrygo is a f*cking madness," chimed in another fan.

Expand Tweet

One account posted:

"Rodrygo himself is better than Vini, but you all ain’t ready for that conversation."

Another tweeted:

"Big game player."

"He's so direct and effective He may lose the ball one time but next time he still takes on the defender that's what you want to see from a winger," posted another.

One user wrote:

"World class player ✨🤍✨🤍✨🤍✨"

While another wrote:

"Is Vini actually better than Rodrygo. Is saka actually better than Rodrygo. That boy really needs to be brought into the conversation."

Rodrygo has registered 12 goals and seven assists in 28 appearances across competitions for Real Madrid this season.

Carlo Ancelotti on Real Madrid's 3-0 win against Stade Brest in UCL

Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti has shared his thoughts on his side's 3-0 win against Stade Brest in their eighth UEFA Champions League clash this season. During the post-match press conference, the Italian manager expressed content with the performance but also addressed their poor form earlier in the competition. He said (via @SeputarMadrid on X):

"It was a good game. Today we played well and were solid and serious. We are happy and satisfied. Unfortunately, we didn't bounce back earlier in the competition. But we are happy to be in this condition at the moment."

While Real Madrid have always asserted their dominance in the Champions League, they had a rocky start this campaign. The Spanish giants lost three of their first five matches before securing wins in their last three fixtures to finish 11th in the table. Speaking more about his team's display against Stade Brest, Ancelotti added:

"We played well both defensively and offensively. We are in a good moment and have a good feeling. We want to continue like this. Today we played well, there is no doubt."

Real Madrid had 59% of the ball against Stade Brest while registering 14 shots, six of which were on target.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback