"Better than going to a plastic construct" - Stan Collymore urges Harry Kane to choose one of 3 European giants over PSG

Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore has warned Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane against joining Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this summer. The pundit believes the England international should join Chelsea, Manchester United, or Bayern Munich instead.

Kane's contract at Tottenham is set to expire next summer. The English forward has been linked with a move to various top-level outfits, including PSG.

However, Collymore has urged Harry Kane not to join the Parisians, even if they offer the prospect of achieving Champions League success. The Englishman slammed the Ligue 1 outfit and labeled them a plastic construct.

He told The Mirror (as quoted by The Boot Room):

“Kane should avoid PSG because finishing fourth in the Premier League is better than going to a plastic construct, even if they were to reach a Champions League final."

Collymore then stated that the England international should only consider an exit from Tottenham if Chelsea, Bayern, or United approach him. He also claimed that he would join the Red Devils if he was in Harry Kane's shoes.

Collymore added:

“But if Chelsea, Manchester United or Bayern Munich come knocking, he could – and should – leave. And if it’s a choice between all of those clubs, I’d be picking United, if I were in his boots.”

Harry Kane has been an extremely important player for Tottenham throughout his career. The England international is the club's top scorer as well. However, he is yet to witness success at the club, having not won a single trophy during his time with the Lilywhites.

It remains to be seen whether the Parisians can entice the striker to move to Paris in search of a trophy.

“They’ve got Mbappe, Neymar and Messi" - Frank McAvennie explains why Harry Kane will not join PSG

Celtic icon Frank McAvennie believes Harry Kane will not join PSG this summer. The retired Scotland international claims the English striker cannot fit into the French outfit's system.

McAvennie insists Kylian Mbappe, Neymar Jr., and Lionel Messi would leave no place for the England international. He told Football Insider:

“They’ve got [Kylian] Mbappe, Neymar and [Lionel] Messi, I do not know where Harry would fit into that system. I do not think he is the kind of player that can do the tippy tappy stuff. We saw at the World Cup that that is not his game."

Explaining why Kane would not join Manchester City either, he added:

“That is what PSG do, I can also tell you this also why Man City is not his club.”

Kane has been exceptional in the English top tier for the Lilywhites this season. The England international has scored 24 goals and provided two assists in 32 Premier League appearances this term.

Poll : 0 votes