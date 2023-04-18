"Better than Jude Bellingham at everything" - Rafael van der Vaart makes incredible claim on Arsenal and Liverpool target

Real Madrid legend Rafael van de Vaart has boldly claimed that Bayern Munich's Ryan Gravenberch is better than Arsenal and Liverpool target Jude Bellingham.

Gravenberch's future with Bayern is uncertain amid a lack of game time at the Allianz Arena this season. He joined the Bavarians from Ajax last summer for €18.5 million but has just started just one league game.

Bellingham, 18, is one of Europe's most sought-after midfielders but Liverpool recently dropped out of the race for his signature. The Merseysiders are concerned about Borussia Dortmund's £100 million valuation of the teenager.

Van de Vaart has suggested that Liverpool have made the right decision if they turn their attention to Gravenberch. He lauded his Dutch compatriot by insisting he is better than Bellingham in every department, telling ZiggoSport:

"Ryan Gravenberch is better than Jude Bellingham. At everything."

Gravenberch does feature on Jurgen Klopp's list of alternatives to Bellingham. He has featured 27 times across competitions, scoring one goal and providing one assist. The Dutch midfielder has been unable to showcase his talent at the Allianz Arena. He enjoyed a meteoric rise at Ajax before last summer. He made 103 appearances at the Johan Cruyff Arena, scoring 12 goals and providing 13 assists.

Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg has reported that Liverpool are joined by Arsenal in pursuit of Gravenberch. However, Bayern are adamant the player is not for sale and that they will not listen to offers in the summer.

Neither Premier League club are thought to be in the race for Dortmund's Bellingham. The £100 million valuation appears to be too much of an ask for either club. The English teenager has been in superb form this season, scoring 10 goals and providing seven assists in 38 matches. He has been handed a more prominent role by Dortmund than Gravenberch has at Bayern, even captaining BvB on occasion.

Arsenal and Liverpool target Alexis Mac Allister 100% guaranteed to leave Brighton

Mac Allister tipped to leave Brighton with Arsenal and Liverpool interested.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that Mac Allister, 24, is on his way out of Brighton & Hove Albion this summer. The Italian journalist tweeted:

“Alexis Mac Allister and his camp consider a summer move away from Brighton as 100% guaranteed.The expectation is for an early transfer. Both Liverpool and Manchester United look set to open talks on the player’s side soon.”

Klopp's side are exploring alternatives to Bellingham and Mac Allister is a name that features on their shortlist. The Merseysiders are positioned as frontrunners for his signature while Manchester United and Arsenal are also showing interest, per FourFourTwo.

Mac Allister has scored 10 goals and provided two assists in 30 games across competitions this season. He excelled at the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina as La Abiceleste lifted the trophy last December.

Arsenal have previous history with trying to tempt Brighton to sell a key player. The Gunners were rebuffed on three occasions in their attempts to sign Moises Caicedo in January. This could have consequences on their potential pursuit of Mac Allister.

