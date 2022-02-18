"Better at managing the match" - PSG and Liverpool among Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri's favorites for the Champions League

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri believes Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are among the favorites to win the UEFA Champions League this season.

Both teams picked up impressive victories in the first leg of their respective Round of 16 ties. The Reds beat Inter Milan 2-0 at the San Siro, while Kylian Mbappe's injury-time goal gave the Parisians a 1-0 win at the Parc des Princes.

Allegri seemed particularly impressed by the English outfit. Despite being under pressure in the first half, Jurgen Klopp's men saw Inter off thanks to two goals in the final 15 minutes.

The Italian tactician praised the Nerazzurri but indicated that they were simply up against a better team. He said (as quoted by HITC):

“We must congratulate Inter for how they played. They faced a team that was better at managing the match in the Champions League and with more experience.”

However, the Bianconeri boss feels the abolishment of the away-goal rule means Liverpool aren't guaranteed a win yet. He stated:

“The Champions League has changed a bit. Also with the fact that the away goal is no longer worth double. Anything can happen in European matches.”

Despite that, Allegri believes the Reds and the Parisians, alongside a select few clubs, are favorites for the Champions League title this term. The 54-year-old concluded:

“But PSG, Bayern Munich, the English (Liverpool and Manchester City) and Real Madrid are the favourites.”

Liverpool and PSG still have work to do in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League ties

The Champions League has historically proven that leads in the first leg could very easily amount to nothing in the end. Consequently, both Liverpool and PSG will know that they have work to do in the second leg of their respective Round of 16 ties to progress to the quarterfinals.

Klopp's side are arguably in a better position than the French giants, having scored twice against Inter away from home. With the return leg set to take place at Anfield, few would bet against the Reds making their way into the last eight. However, they will be aware that Inter could spring a surprise or two in the second leg.

PSG, on the other hand, still have to visit the Santiago Bernabeu for the second leg. They will head to Madrid with just a one-goal advantage.

It is also worth noting that Los Blancos are unlikely to deploy a defensive setup once again in the second leg. Carlo Ancelotti's side will likely come out all guns blazing in a bid to overturn the deficit.

Liverpool will host Inter in the second leg of their tie on March 8. Meanwhile, the second leg of the PSG-Real Madrid fixture will take place on March 9.

