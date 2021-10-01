“Better than Rudiger” – Arsenal fans react furiously to Premier League player of the month nominees

Arsenal fans are unhappy with the Premier League's decision not to nominate Takehiro Tomiyasu for the Player of the Month award.

The Gunners are enjoying a decent spell after a torrid start to their 2021-22 Premier League season. Arsenal lost their first three games on the trot, conceding nine goals and failing to score even one. That left them at the bottom of the Premier League points table.

However, once Arsenal had all their players back from injuries and illnesses, they looked much better on the pitch. Mikel Arteta's men have racked up three consecutive wins in the Premier League and are currently in the 10th spot.

While the whole team has played decently well to earn those wins, a few footballers have stood out. One such player is Takehiro Tomiyasu. The Japanese footballer joined the Gunners from Bologna for a reported fee of £16m on deadline day this summer. He has been a vital cog in a defense that has kept two cleansheets in the last three games.

Tomiyasu's performances have been praised by Gunners fans. They feel the Premier League has overlooked his name while nominating footballers for the player of the month award.

The Premier League has put Cristiano Ronaldo, Mohamed Salah, Allan Saint-Maximin, Joao Cancelo, Antonio Rudiger and Ismaila Sarr on the nominees list for September.

How have the nominees performed in the Premier League?

Cristiano Ronaldo has made an instant impact upon joining Manchester United. He has scored three goals in three matches for the Red Devils. Mohamed Salah has also been on fire for Liverpool and has scored in every match in the Premier League this season.

Allan Saint-Maximin has been the difference maker for Newcastle this season with his driving runs and powerful dribbling. Meanwhile, Joao Cancelo has continued to impress as a makeshift left-back for Manchester City. The Portuguese full-back has been one of City's best creators in front of goal, while maintaining his discipline at the back.

Antonio Rudiger is in that purple patch of form at the moment. He has seemingly been impossible to dribble past in the Premier League and has kept four clean sheets in six games.

Lastly, Ismaila Sarr has re-emphasized why he was so highly touted two years ago. His wily runs and uncanny ability to find the back of the net has been difficult to handle for the Premier League.

Are Arsenal fans right to upset with the Premier League?

It is understandable that Arsenal fans feel their team has put in some good performances in September. However, it is equally unlikely, if not more, to think the Arsenal players have been the best in the league, especially when compared to the stars in the nominees list.

Tomiyasu has undoubtedly made an impressive start to life in the Premier League. He should keep working on his game to earn even bigger honors in the future for Arsenal.

