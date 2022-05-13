“Better than Salah this season” – Real Madrid fans hype up 21-year-old star after performance in 6-0 win over Levante

Vinicius Junior has won the hearts of Real Madrid fans after scoring a hat-trick against Levante in their La Liga clash on Thursday, May 12, at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu. With 17 goals and 10 assists in just 29 league starts this season, the Madridistas have good reason to be excited about their in-form star.

The Bernabeu faithful took to Twitter after the game to hype their star forward and praise him for his significant improvements in the final third in this campaign.

Here are some of the tweets from the excited Madrid fans:

TC @totalcristiano Vinicius Jr should finish T5 in the Ballon d’Or. No debate. Vinicius Jr should finish T5 in the Ballon d’Or. No debate.

Muddassir Hussain @muddassirjourno What Carlo Ancelotti has done with Vinicius this season is arguably more impressive than winning a pretty ordinary league title. The psychological unlocking of this monster is a remarkable achievement. What Carlo Ancelotti has done with Vinicius this season is arguably more impressive than winning a pretty ordinary league title. The psychological unlocking of this monster is a remarkable achievement.

𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐮 @GreatWhiteNueve Tell me why Salah or Mané should finish above Vinícius in the Ballon d'Or rankings? Tell me why Salah or Mané should finish above Vinícius in the Ballon d'Or rankings?

Rk @RkFutbol Benzema's main rivals for Ballon Dor are his teammates Vinicius and Modric. Get this Salah Mane nonsense out of here. Benzema's main rivals for Ballon Dor are his teammates Vinicius and Modric. Get this Salah Mane nonsense out of here.

A. @KaixerT8 Vinicius literally went up against the world to produce a season worthy of Ballon d'Or man. The mentality he has is very rare to be found. Vinicius literally went up against the world to produce a season worthy of Ballon d'Or man. The mentality he has is very rare to be found.

ali @tcourtois1ii Unpopular Opinion: Vinicius JR has been better than Salah this season….if only he had the PL hype Unpopular Opinion: Vinicius JR has been better than Salah this season….if only he had the PL hype

KOJO BANKZ 🔰 @KoJo_Bankz99 Once again, Vinicius Junior at 21 is better than Messi at 21.. Once again, Vinicius Junior at 21 is better than Messi at 21..

In what has been an explosive season for the 21-year-old, Real Madrid have already won La Liga and are in the finals of the Champions League.

Vinicius has played a major part in the club's successes so far. If he continues to progress beautifully like this, him being a future Ballon d'Or winner may not be a far-fetched idea.

Real Madrid demolish Levante 6-0

Although they have won La Liga, the Madridistas clearly have no intention of slowing down in their domestic affairs. Levante's 6-0 pounding makes that clear.

The game started off with Ferland Mendy putting Real Madrid ahead in the 13th minute, thanks to an assist from Luka Modric. Within six minutes of the first, Karim Benzema scored their second goal of the night.

The beating continued as a frustrated Levante made first-half substitutions to try and reduce the damage, but it did nothing to help them. Before the whistle was blown for the mid-game break, Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior put their names on the scoresheet with well-taken chances.

The second half continued with Levante unable to shutter their defensive holes and reduce the errors in their own half. In the 68th minute, Vinicius scored his second goal of the game, increasing the entertainment for the devoted fans who had flocked to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real Madrid did not stop there. Vinicius stole the ball from Levante in their half and finished the counter-attacking move through the keeper's legs in the 83rd minute.

While Vinicius Junior was the best player on the pitch thanks to his hat-trick, he wasn't the only one who performed quite brilliantly. Luka Modric oversaw attacking movements into the final third, managing to pick up a hat-trick of assists for himself. Players like Eduardo Camavinga and Jesus Vallejo also played their part by holding things down defensively.

