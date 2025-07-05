“Better talent than Lamine Yamal” - Fans thrilled after watching PSG star in action during Ligue 1 giants’ 2-0 win over Bayern Munich

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fans on X have waxed lyrical about Desire Doue after he was on target during their 2-0 win over Bayern Munich. The two sides locked horns in the FIFA Club World Cup quarter-finals at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, July 5.

Ad

Despite looking impressive in spells during the game, the Bavarians were dealt a massive blow after Josip Stanisic and Jamal Musiala were forced off due to injury. PSG took full advantage of Harry Kane conceding possession in the 78th minute when Desire Doue found the bottom-right corner from outside the box to break the deadlock.

Les Parisiens were reduced to nine men soon after, due to Willian Pacho and Lucas Hernandez being sent off for a poor foul and violent misconduct, respectively. Fortunately for the Ligue 1 outfit, Ousmane Dembele doubled their lead in the sixth minute of stoppage time to ensure they qualified for the semi-finals.

Ad

Trending

Doue played up front as his side's number nine, creating one chance and scoring one goal from his two attempts on goal. The 20-year-old has enjoyed a brilliant 2024-25 campaign for PSG, recording 16 goals and 16 assists in 59 appearances across all competitions. He also played a pivotal role in the club's victory in the UEFA Champions League.

One fan reckons Doue is better than Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal, posting:

"Maturing is understanding that Desire Doue is a better talent than Lamine Yamal but he doesn’t get the Barcelona PR"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another fan tweeted:

"Doue. Big game player."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Other fans reacted below:

"That was an outstanding goal. He’s him. This guy is a bettter player that Yamal. And that’s facts," one fan commented

"Doue is a baller, not surprised," another added

"Bro cooked Neuer like it was FIFA Street," one fan pointed out

"What a game this has been. Unbelievable strike," another chimed in

Ad

"We are ready for anything" - Desire Doue issues bold statement after guiding PSG to 2-0 win over Bayern Munich

PSG attacker Desire Doue has insisted that his side is ready for any challenge after scoring during their 2-0 win over Bayern Munich in the quarter-final of the FIFA Club World Cup. He also admitted the win was important to him as Les Parisiens were able to avenge their 1-0 loss to Bayern in the Champions League from earlier this season (November 27, 2024).

Ad

Following their win, Doue told DAZN (via Sky Sports):

"It was really important to win this game because we know that in the first part of the season we lost against this team. It was really important to beat Bayern today. We are really happy today. It was a fight today. We are really sad that Pacho and Lucas took a red card but it is part of the game. We have to be good in the next game and we are going to win. We are ready for anything."

PSG will next face the winner of Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund in the semi-final on July 9.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Silas Sud Silas has been a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda for 2 years. A Computer Applications graduate, he is a versatile writer who conducts in-depth research and verifies information from multiple sources to ensure complete accuracy in his articles. Silas was introduced to the beautiful game back in 2008, watching the Premier League on television.



Silas is a Liverpool supporter through and through and admires everything about the club – it’s history, culture, style of play, and all of its iconic players and managers. His favorite player is Steven Gerrard, who was also one of the primary reasons to get interested in football and support Liverpool.



Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Jurgen Klopp, who transformed the Reds from a mid-table club to Premier League champions. Liverpool’s fourth goal in their 4-0 win over Barcelona, scored by Divock Origi after the iconic ‘corner taken quickly’ moment from Trent Alexander-Arnold, holds a special place in Silas’ heart.



Apart from Europe’s top five leagues, he also follows Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League. When not writing, he indulges in reading, traveling, fitness and gaming. Know More