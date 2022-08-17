"Better technically" - Real Madrid legend Guti chooses between PSG stars Neymar and Mbappe 

Real Madrid legend Guti has claimed that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Neymar is a better technical player than Kylian Mbappe.

Speaking to El Chiringuito TV, the three-time UEFA Champions League winner made the claim, saying:

"Neymar is better technically than Mbappe."

However, Guti said he would prefer to play with Mbappe, adding:

"To play with... I would choose Kylian."

The PSG duo are two world-class players, having wreaked havoc on opposition defenders over the years. Mbappe managed 39 goals and 26 assists in 46 appearances across competitions last season, finishing the campaign as Ligue 1 top goalscorer.

Meanwhile, the Brazilian took somewhat of a backseat to the French striker and Lionel Messi. Neymar made 28 appearances, scoring 13 goals whilst creating eight assists. He has started the new season in impressive fashion, with three goals and five assists in his first three matches.

However, a rivalry seems to be brewing between the two superstars. It was evident during PSG' 5-2 win over Montpellier on August 14. Having already missed a penalty, the young French striker attempted to take the ball away from Neymar for the second spot-kick. This irritated the Brazilian forward, who disregarded the Frenchman's attempt on the matter.

Neymar (71 scored/ 15 missed)

Mbappe (25 scored/5 missed)

Messi (104 scored/30 missed)



The big debate surrounding the penalty taking duties at PSG seems to be between Neymar, Mbappe and Messi.

Neymar (71 scored/ 15 missed)

Mbappe (25 scored/5 missed)

Messi (104 scored/30 missed)

Who should be the penalty kicker?

Reports claim that the former AS Monaco striker feels like he is the 'boss of the dressing room' and this has seen two former Barcelona stars (Lionel Messi and Neymar) forge an 'unwritten alliance'.

Nevertheless, both players are still proving they are two of football's superstars despite an obvious power struggle.

Marco Veratti defends Mbappe's attitude when clashing with Neymar during PSG win

The midfielder is pleased when the Frenchman shows his anger

PSG midfielder Veratti has claimed that he is pleased when the French striker is angry as it shows he cares about the team and his performance.

Discussing the forward's disappointment at Neymar not giving him a second penalty chance, the Italian said:

“Kylian is a player who always wants to do well. I think that with the missed penalty, he was sulking a little bit, but that’s normal, he’s a great player, he always wants to make the difference and when he misses something, it’s, he’s disappointed, that’s normal.”

He added:

“But then he showed it with the first goal where he was decisive and then with another goal. But it pleases me when he’s angry, because it means he cares a lot about this team, that he wants to do well, that he wants to make the difference.”

