"Better than Ter Stegen and he's not even our main GK" - Fans laud Andriy Lunin's 'incredible' performance for Real Madrid against Leipzig

Real Madrid's backup goalkeeper Andriy Lunin has received widespread acclaim for his heroics in his side's 1-0 win over RB Leipzig in the UCL clash on Tuesday (February 13). Fans have flooded social media, praising the Ukrainian shot-stopper for his impressive exploits in between the sticks.

Los Blancos continued their imposing start to their European campaign with a seventh consecutive win in the Champions League this term. In their first round-of-16 bout against Leipzig, the Spanish giants managed to secure a narrow 1-0 victory, courtesy of Brahim Diaz's stunner in the 48th minute.

However, 25-year-old Andriy Lunin seems to have caught everyone's attention with his stunning defensive display. Having played deputy to the injured Thibaut Courtois for most of his Real Madrid career, Lunin was trusted over loanee Kepa Arrizabalaga in a must-win match against the German outfit.

The FC Dnipro graduate gracefully repaid Carlo Ancelotti's faith in him, blocking shots left, right, and center to maintain a clean sheet in the first leg of the fixture. The goalkeeper managed to pull off a whopping nine saves, preventing 2.19 goals in the process. The shot-stopper even recorded 49 touches and contributed on the offensive end by supplying seven successful long balls.

Consequently, he received praise from Madridistas all around the world. One fan even compared him to Barcelona's Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, saying:

"Better than Ter Stegen and he's not even our main GK."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

With another win on the European stage, Real Madrid edge closer to making it to their fourth consecutive quarter-final appearance in the competition. Ancelotti's side will now host Leipzig in the return fixture on March 7.

La Liga president claims Real Madrid have an increased chance of landing Kylian Mbappe in the summer

The Mbappe-Madrid saga continues to extend for the second year running, with no official news about the rumored switch yet. Nevertheless, La Liga president Javier Tebas has excited the Merengues' fanbase with his statements, claiming that the odds of Kylian Mbappe joining Real Madrid are growing with each passing day.

Commenting on the potential transfer in January, Tebas had put a 50% possibility for a deal to go through. However, while speaking to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Spaniard recently said that the probability has risen exponentially since his last claims. Tebas said (via 90min),

"Every day that passes and Mbappe does not sign the new contract with PSG, the percentage increases."

The French superstar is nearing the end of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain and is heavily suspected to have agreed to a deal with Real Madrid. While a free signing on paper, Madrid are expected to pay a hefty fee to the player, alongside a massive salary, to secure his signature.

Nevertheless, Tebas believes that Los Blancos' financial might would allow them to sanction the deal easily and still leave space for more high-profile signings.