"Better than all of them" - Pundit names Premier League midfielder who is 'levels' ahead of Declan Rice, Moises Caicedo and Ryan Gravenberch

Former Liverpool midfielder turned pundit Danny Murphy named Rodri as a better midfielder than any other player currently playing in the Premier League. Murphy believes the Manchester City star is on a different level compared to Declan Rice, Moises Caicedo and Ryan Gravenberch when fully fit.

Rice, Caicedo, and Gravenberch made a case for themselves as some of the best midfielders in the league given their recent performances. Caicedo, in particular, strengthened his case following his outstanding display during Chelsea’s 2-1 win against Liverpool on Saturday.

During a recent episode on talkSPORT, Murphy acknowledged Caicedo’s recent improvement, placing him alongside Gravenberch and Rice. When asked if the Ecuadorian is the best midfielder in the Premier League, he said:

“He’s in the conversation. For me, Gravenberch, Rice and Caicedo – those three come to mind straight away. They’ve all got a little bit different attributes. Caicedo has kind of changed people’s view a little bit in the last three weeks because he’s scored two worldies against Brentford and Liverpool. I think up until then, his goal tally was pretty damn dismal.

“A lot of people say he doesn’t create, and he’s not a creative passer – he’s not going to get it out of his feet and split open a defence. Gravenberch can do that a bit more; Declan can do that a bit. They’ve all got these wonderful qualities; they’re all tenacious and strong. Although Caicedo is playing best at the moment, as a holding midfielder, I would still have Gravenberch ahead of him.

When asked if he were to add a fit Rodri into the conversation, Murphy claimed the Spanish midfielder is ‘levels ahead’ of Rice, Caicedo, and Gravenberch.

“Rodri is better than all of them. Levels ahead of them. For a couple of years, two or three seasons, Rodri’s level were nothing short of magnificent, absolutely magnificent,” Murphy said.

Rodri played a key role in Manchester City’s treble-winning campaign and won the Ballon d’Or in 2024.

Gary Neville snubs Rodri, Gravenberch, and Rice; names best midfielder in the Premier League

Pundits have been divided over who the best midfielder in the Premier League is at the moment. Unlike Murphy, Gary Neville threw his weight behind a different player. The former Manchester United defender named Caicedo as ‘the best midfielder in the Premier League at this moment in time.’

Speaking after Chelsea’s 2-1 win against Liverpool, Neville said on his Sky Sports podcast:

"Moises Caicedo was the best player on the pitch by a mile. Forget the goal, which was absolutely incredible, his work around the pitch means he’s two in one. He’s everything and a brilliant midfielder player. He was the best player on the pitch by a mile and if Liverpool had him they would have won, he was that good. When he first came it wasn’t quite happening for him, was it? People were questioning him a bit but now he’s the best midfielder in the Premier League at this moment in time. You think of [Ryan] Gravenberch last season and Declan Rice, Rodri obviously, but right now I think we can say he’s the best midfielder in the Premier League."

Among all four midfielders, Rice currently has the most goal contributions (4) in the ongoing Premier League campaign.

