"Better than Vinicius", "Carrying Madrid today" - Fans hail Real Madrid starboy for incredible performance in 2-1 win over Sevilla

Fans on Twitter hailed Real Madrid youngster Rodrygo for his brace in the come-from-behind 2-1 win at Sevilla in their penultimate La Liga game of the season on Saturday (May 27).

Rafa Mir gave Sevilla the lead in the third minute. Rodrygo, though, scored twice, with his first coming in the 29th minute and the second in the 69th. Marcos Acuna saw red for Sevilla late on.

Rodrygo scored his first from a free-kick, while his second was assisted by Toni Kroos. Overall, it was a good display from the Brazilian, who has now scored 19 goals and provided 11 assists in 56 games across competitions this season.

Apart from his brace, Rodrygo had a good performance. Before being taken off in the 81st minute, he completed 23 passes and a key pass. He won six ground duels as well, a testament to his work ethic.

Los Blancos now have 77 points from 37 games and are all set to finish second in La Liga, ahead of Atletico Madrid (73) from 36 outings. Fans reacted to Rodrygo's display, with one deeming him to be even better than his compatriot Vinicius:

"Better than Vinicius."

Another claimed:

"Carrying Madrid today. STARBOY."

Rodrygo dedicated his goal to Real Madrid teammate Vinicius in last game

Rodrygo was on the scoresheet when Real Madrid beat Rayo Vallecano in their previous league game. The Brazilian scored a last-gasp winner and dedicated the strike to his teammate Vinicius.

Vinicius has been the subject of racist attacks from opposition fans in recent games. The way he was treated during the clash at Valencia caused a huge uproar. Hence, Rodrygo showed support to his compatriot, saying after the game (via Los Blancos' website):

“I dedicated the goal to my brother, Vini. We're always together; we have been through so much together because we left Brazil at such a young age. Coming to this club, with its greatness, winning it all with this team and now to have to go through this situation is so sad.

"I include myself in this because I am black as well. I want to send him my best and let him know I will always be there for him; he knows that. We will continue to fight against racism."

The way Vinicius has been treated by rival fans is quite appalling. Hence, it's important that teammates like Rodrygo have stepped forward in the Real Madrid star's support.

