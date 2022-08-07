"Beyond world class", "Man been rock solid" - Chelsea fans shower 31-year-old star with praise after 'monstrous' display in 1-0 win at Everton 

Chelsea started their 2022-23 Premier League campaign with what was a rare victory at Goodison Park against Everton on Saturday, August 7. It wasn't the kind of game that would force the spectators to get up from their seats. However, the traveling side did enough to hang on to secure a narrow 1-0 victory.

The clean sheet was certainly a positive aspect of Chelsea's game. They weren't as potent in the final-third as would be expected of a top side as theirs.

Nonetheless, there were some good performances from Thomas Tuchel's side. One of the players who has received laudits from the Blues faithful is new signing Kalidou Koulibaly.

The summer signing looked assured and confident on his debut and established a good partnership with the rearguard, particularly with Thiago Silva. He took calculated risks while defending in his own box and wasn't afraid to tackle and put his body on the line.

He made two tackles and three interceptions, winning three of his five aerial duels, and four of his five ground duels.

The former Napoli defender had to be substituted in the 75th minute, but he put in a massively effective shift. It will take a few games for Chelsea's new defensive rock to get used to the intensity of the Premier League. However, it's only a matter of time before he seamlessly goes through the 90 minutes.

Here's how Blues fans reacted on Twitter to Koulibaly's debut:

🇰🇿 @branojr That Koulibaly pass for the penalty that’s all down to him man been rock solid That Koulibaly pass for the penalty that’s all down to him man been rock solid 👌

Astrid Wett @AstridWett I think it’s all safe to say that Koulibaly has a huge chance of being the signing of the summer I think it’s all safe to say that Koulibaly has a huge chance of being the signing of the summer 😍

KALYJAY @gyaigyimii Herh Koulibaly be player. See how he just fit into the team. Lost Rudiger got Koulibaly. Perfect replacement. What a signing Herh Koulibaly be player. See how he just fit into the team. Lost Rudiger got Koulibaly. Perfect replacement. What a signing

Dubois @CFCDUBois I promise you we will not see a better partnership than Koulibaly-Silva at Chelsea for a very long time. I promise you we will not see a better partnership than Koulibaly-Silva at Chelsea for a very long time.

Mod @CFCMod_ Koulibaly has arrived, monstrous defender Koulibaly has arrived, monstrous defender

Vince™ @Blue_Footy Koulibaly reads the game so well. Koulibaly reads the game so well.

#8 @Mxdiano Koulibaly is beyond world class. Koulibaly is beyond world class.

Conn @ConnCFC Koulibaly is actually insane man. £34m for this man is one of the best signings of the summer. Koulibaly is actually insane man. £34m for this man is one of the best signings of the summer.

Ice cool Jorginho helps Chelsea win at Goodison Park after five years

Visiting Everton in the recent past has been quite a difficult task for the west London club. They lost all four of their previous fixtures at Goodison Park. Hence, there was a bit of tension surrounding the team going into the game. However, one man had ice running through his veins and it made all the difference.

Jorginho stepped up in the dying minutes of the first-half from the penalty spot to beat Jordan Pickford. Ben Chilwell won the penalty after Abdoulaye Doucoure fouled him in the box.

This was the Chelsea penalty expert's 20th goal in the Premier League, of which 18 have come from the spot. They were unable to double their advantage but managed to stop the opposition from scoring as well.

The loss in the first fixture will be the least of Frank Lampard's worries. Both his first-team starters, Yerry Mina and Ben Godfrey, suffered injuries and had to be substituted. Godfrey is especially expected to be out for the longer term as he had to be stretchered in the 18th minute.

