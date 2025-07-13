"BIG.GAME.PLAYER", "Changed my life" - Chelsea fans in awe of star's performance in their 3-0 win overPSG in Club World Cup final

Chelsea fans have lauded Cole Palmer following their 3-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain in the FIFA Club World Cup final on Sunday, July 13. Palmer was remarkable in attack, having scored a brace and delivered one assist against PSG.

Ad

Ahead of the encounter, the Parisians were the odds favorite given their impressive run in the competition. However, Palmer opened the scoring for Chelsea, placing his strike beyond the reach of Gianluigi Donnarumma after being set up by Malo Gusto in the 22nd minute.

Eight minutes later, Palmer scored again. The English star calmly placed his shot past Donnarumma after a pass from Levi Colwill.

In the 43rd minute, Cole Palmer delivered a pass to Joao Pedro, who chipped the ball into the net to make it 3-0. Despite a stronger attacking effort from PSG in the second half, they were unable to break through Chelsea's defense.

Ad

Trending

PSG's likelihood of scoring a consolation goal also suffered a decline in the 85th minute. João Neves was sent off for pulling the hair of Marc Cucurella, and the game ended 3-0 in favor of Chelsea.

During his time on the pitch, Palmer achieved a passing accuracy of 81% (22/27). The Englishman delivered two key passes, created one big chance, and had two shots on target (via Sofascore).

After the game, fans took to X to praise the Englishman for his match-winning performance, with one tweeting:

Ad

"BIG. GAME. PLAYER."

Expand Tweet

Ad

"This is the finals performance by Cole Palmer is the best I have seen Kylian Mbappe in World Cup 2022 finals.," another added.

"Palmer at 22 has more goals in major Finals than Thierry Henry’s whole career," a fan shared.

"Leaving city was one of the best decisions cole palmer made in his career, need bobb to follow suite if he doesn’t get meaningful minutes this season," another fan opined.

Ad

"How tf is Cole Palmer just destroying the best team in the world," a rival fan asked.

"PALMER YOU’VE CHANGED MY LIFE," wrote another.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"People doubted us" - Cole Palmer says after Chelsea's win over PSG in the Club World Cup final

Chelsea FC v Paris Saint-Germain: Final - FIFA Club World Cup 2025 - Source: Getty

After Chelsea's win over PSG on Sunday, Cole Palmer revealed that people doubted them during the Club World Cup. He also claimed Enzo Maresca is building something unique at Stamford Bridge.

Ad

Speaking in an interview with DAZN after the win over PSG, Palmer said (via Fabrizio Romano on X):

"People doubted us, they didn’t believe in us… people talk shit about us all season. But let me tell you, Enzo Maresca is building something special at this football club."

Palmer scored three goals and delivered two assists in six appearances for the Blues in the Club World Cup. Meanwhile, the Blues are also the winners of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup competition.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abel Yisa Abel is an European football journalist who focuses primarily on analysis pieces and preview copies at Sportskeeda. A B.Sc degree holder in Economics, he has a previous work experience of 3 years – a year at Opera News Hub where he was promoted as a 'Verified Sports Writer,’ and over two years at Sportskeeda as a revenue-share writer, where his writing skills have ultimately led him to be integrated into the in-house team.



A Manchester United fan who grew up in a family of Red Devils supporters, he started his journey as an ardent football fan in his childhood. He used to spend hours watching the sport with his family and developed a knack for writing about the beautiful game over the years.



He is a huge admirer of Paul Pogba owing to the midfielder's ability to thread passes from anywhere on the pitch and his favorite manager is Jose Mourinho due to the Portuguese's tactical mind. He feels France's triumph in 2018 is his all-time favorite World Cup moment, and reckons Lamine Yamal and Endrick could replicate the rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.



Abel always strives to verify information, especially statistics, before penning a word and offers constructive but not defamatory criticisms. Apart from Europe's top five leagues, he follows the Eredivisie and the Primeira Liga. He loves to spend his free time playing video games like EA FC and watching movies. Know More