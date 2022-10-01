“Big move next”, “Get him in” – Chelsea fans urge club to sign ‘classy player’ in fresh transfer plea

Chelsea fans were impressed with Brighton & Hove Albion forward Leandro Trossard's display against Liverpool today (October 1) in the Premier League.

The Blues watched their side come back to beat Crystal Palace 2-1 in their Premier League clash on Saturday. However, it was the Belgian who has won the hearts of the Stamford Bridge faithful following his display against Liverpool.

He scored a hat-trick at Anfield to help the Seagulls play out a 3-3 draw. It is the first hat-trick from an opponent at Anfield since Andrey Arshavin's hat-trick over a decade ago.

Taking to Twitter to voice their opinions, the supporters called on the Chelsea hierarchy to make a move for Trossard. Here is a selection of their tweets:

Dami ⭐⭐ @TheChelseaWay This is Trossard's breakthrough game for sure. Big move next. This is Trossard's breakthrough game for sure. Big move next.

Tom Levins @TomLevins1 The best thing Potter can do is bring in Trossard in January. Barring Sterling, he is literally better than all of our attackers.



Mind you, that's IF Graham lasts that long as Chelsea gaffer. The best thing Potter can do is bring in Trossard in January. Barring Sterling, he is literally better than all of our attackers.Mind you, that's IF Graham lasts that long as Chelsea gaffer.

R @BeIgiannn Lol same guys that don't think Trossard is Chelsea level think Mount and Havertz are. Lol same guys that don't think Trossard is Chelsea level think Mount and Havertz are.

Ribin @RibinKE Trossard better than this Chelsea attackers, get him in Trossard better than this Chelsea attackers, get him in

Brian @SpaceCowboyBM I would take Trossard at Chelsea in a heartbeat. Such a classy player I would take Trossard at Chelsea in a heartbeat. Such a classy player

Cesco ⭐️💙⭐️ @cescmate Still there’s people out there who believe that Trossard is not good enough for Chelsea Still there’s people out there who believe that Trossard is not good enough for Chelsea 😏

23 @3miebabie 🤲🏽 Leandro Trossard, please come to Chelsea King🤲🏽 Leandro Trossard, please come to Chelsea King 👑 🤲🏽

Trossard was instrumental in Brighton's 3-3 draw against Liverpool, where he scored a hat-trick to keep the Seagulls in the game. His first goal came in the fourth minute with a deft touch to take out Trent Alexander-Arnold before placing his shot into the right-bottom corner.

He scored again only 14 minutes later to double their lead, with the forward getting into the right place at the right time to receive the pass.

However, Roberto Firmino was on form for the Reds, as he scored two goals to level the scoreline. Brighton seemed set to lose the game after Adam Webster scored an own goal to put Liverpool ahead, but Trossard wasn't done with his display.

Putting a sword to the Liverpool defense yet again, the Belgian impressively snuck into the far post to receive a low cross. He unleashed a powerful shot that Alisson could not keep out, putting the Seagulls at par with their hosts.

This eventually saw them finish with one point in a game they might have lost without Trossard's input. Brighton remain fourth in the Premier League table, while Liverpool dropped to ninth.

Chelsea secure a comeback win against Crystal Palace

Unlucky for Crystal Palace, they did not have Leandro Trossard to keep Chelsea from taking home all three points on Saturday. The Eagles scored first at Selhurst Park. Odsonne Edouard sneaked in between the defenders to power a shot past Kepa Arrizabalaga and into the top corner.

Chelsea soon equalized, thanks to an impressive strike from new signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. A header from Thiago Silva into the box found the former Barcelona man. The Gabonese striker took a quick turn before firing a powerful shot into the bottom corner to level the scoreline.

Palace's former loanee Conor Gallagher then blasted the ball into the top corner to secure three points in stoppage time. The youngster's astonishing effort caused heartbreak for the Eagles, who will feel like they deserved to take home a point against Chelsea on the day.

