"Big summer coming up" - Gary Neville urges Arsenal to sign backup for impressive 22-year-old

Gary Neville has urged Arsenal to sign an able backup for centre-back William Saliba before the start of next season.

The French defender was signed by the Gunners in July 2019 from Saint-Etienne for a £27 million fee. But he had to wait until this season to make his senior debut for Arsenal after three loan spells to Ligue 1 teams.

Saliba has been immense in his 33 appearances across competitions this season and started in all of his team's first 27 league games this season. However, the 22-year-old Frenchman has been sidelined with a back injury since March, forcing him to miss eight consecutive league games.

Saliba was absent from the squad as his team beat Newcastle United 2-0 at St. James Park on Sunday (May 7). During his absence, Arsenal went on a four-game winless run in the league, dropping nine points, which has tilted the title race in Manchester City's favor.

After their win against the Magpies, Neville urged the Gunners to bring in a new backup for Saliba in the summer. He tweeted:

"It's a big summer coming up at Arsenal with the CL next season. They haven’t looked the same without Saliba! Defensive back up needed."

Jakub Kiwior has started in Arsenal's last two Premier League games, impressing fans with his displays. The 23-year-old could be seen as an able backup for Saliba, although Mikel Arteta would still be wise to bolster his backline.

Rob Holding hasn't been overly impressive in the last few weeks while Gabriel Magalhaes missed the win against Newcastle with an injury.

Mikel Arteta has given an update on Arsenal star William Saliba's injury

William Saliba has undoubtedly been one of Arsenal's best players this season. It is understandable if the Gunners faithful are growing impatient to see him return to action.

Before the game against Newcastle United, Mikel Arteta touched upon the Frenchman's injury situation. He said, via the club's official website:

"...I think he is in a good place, but we have to build his capacity again to have the right impact, the right load and be in good condition to train and play for the team.

He added:

"We are not yet [ruling him out for the season], because we are always hopeful and players are always pushing to play but if that is the case then we will announce that. Hopefully, that will not be the case."

Arsenal still have three league games - against Brighton & Hove Albion, Nottingham Forest and Wolverhampton Wanderers - left this season. They trail league leaders Manchester City by one point, having played one more game.

