"Biggest issue" - Chris Sutton concerned about Chelsea and Nottingham Forest as he predicts winner

Former Celtic star Chris Sutton has backed Chelsea to pick up a narrow 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest in their upcoming Premier League clash. Sutton is wary of the Blues’ lack of firepower up top but does not think the newly-promoted Forest will manage to deny Graham Potter’s side a win.

The Blues are coming into Sunday’s (1 January) Premier League encounter with Nottingham Forest in good spirits. The Pensioners secured a confident 2-0 win over Bournemouth in their previous league clash, with Kai Havertz and Mason Mount pitching in with a goal each. Nottingham, on the other hand, were annihilated at Old Trafford, succumbing to a spirit-dampening 3-0 defeat against Manchester United.

In his BBC column, Sutton predicted Forest to scare Potter’s side at the City Ground but did not think they would get anything out of the tie.

“Chelsea got a much-needed win over Bournemouth last time out, and they deserved it too,” Sutton began.

“Nottingham Forest huffed and puffed a bit against Manchester United without ever really looking like they would get anything out of the game.”

“Chelsea's biggest issue this season has been goalscoring but Forest have got bigger problems in that department and they don't have enough of a threat up front.

“It feels like Forest's hopes of staying up rest on their home form, because they are so poor away, but I can't see them picking up any points this time. I'm going for a narrow Chelsea win. 2-1.”

The west London outfit currently find themselves in eighth place in the Premier League rankings after 15 rounds of fixtures. Steve Cooper's side, on the other hand, are in 19th position after playing 16 matches in the English top flight.

Chelsea make progress in N’Golo Kante contract talks

According to The Athletic, Potter’s side have made headway in the negotiations of N’Golo Kante’s contract renewal. It has been claimed that positive talks have been held between the two parties since contract talks broke down in September. The France international’s current deal expires in June 2023, meaning he is eligible to sign a pre-agreement with other clubs in January.

Although recent talks have been encouraging, there is still disagreement over the length of the extension. Chelsea offered him a two-year contract, with the option of an additional year, in September, which Kante turned down. It is believed that the former Leicester City man is looking for longer-term security.

Unless an agreement is reached, and soon, rival clubs, including La Liga giants Barcelona, could try their luck in luring away the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner.

Kante is currently nursing a hamstring injury and could be out of action until March 2023.

