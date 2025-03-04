"Biggest liability I have ever seen", "Absymal this whole season" - Real Madrid fans unhappy with star despite 2-1 win over Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid fans on social media have criticized Eduardo Camavinga after the midfielder failed to impress in their 2-1 win over Atletico Madrid. The two clubs faced off in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday (March 4).

Los Blancos got off to a perfect start after winger Rodrygo put the side ahead with a brilliant finish in the fourth minute. However, Atletico Madrid responded through Julian Alvarez, who found the top-right corner from the edge of the box after a brilliant individual effort in the 32nd minute.

Carlo Ancelotti's side took the lead again 10 minutes after the break, this time through Brahim Diaz. The Morrocan forward struck from inside the box, slotting the ball into the bottom-right corner after being set up by Ferland Mendy.

Camavinga was named in Madrid's starting XI, playing alongside Aurelien Tchouameni in a double pivot holding-midfield role. However, he was taken off in the 62nd minute and replaced by Luka Modric after struggling for most of his time on the pitch.

The 22-year-old landed no shot on target and created no chances in 62 minutes on the pitch, though he recorded a passing accuracy of 98% (40/41). He was dispossessed of the ball twice and lost four of the seven duels he contested (via FotMob). Fans were unhappy with the Frenchman's display on the night and called him out on X.

One Real Madrid fan wrote:

"Camavinga has been a major disappointment. Literally the biggest liability I have ever seen."

"Camavinga has been abysmal this whole season & cost us literally every big games he started in," another fan commented.

"Camavinga is the biggest disappointment this season. 40 year Modric is twice the player he is this term, unbelievable," another fan posted.

"Whatever Camavinga has been doing on the pitch lately needs to stop," said yet another.

"Camavinga, convos need to be had," a dissapointed fan tweeted.

@Camavinga get your shit together, another called out the Real Madrid midfielder.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti explains possible reason for Eduardo Camavinga's struggle against Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has disclosed that Eduardo Camavinga was not fully fit during the side's 2-1 win over Atletico Madrid on Tuesday. The Frenchman started the match but was taken off for Luka Modric in the second half.

Speaking after the clash, the manager said Camavinga was suffering from a back injury and only started ahead of Modric because he was more rested. He said (via Madrid Xtra on X):

"Camavinga or Modrić? Camavinga played only because he was more rested. He is suffering from back problems."

Camavinga has endured quite a difficult 2024-25 season due to multiple injuries. The former Rennes star has made 24 appearances across competitions for Los Blancos, contributing a goal and two assists.

