"Biggest Messi fanboy ever" - Fans have incredible theory behind Pep Guardiola's decision to sub off Erling Haaland against Leipzig

The Twitterati has claimed that Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola protected Lionel Messi’s record by taking Erling Haaland off in the demolition of RB Leipzig.

Manchester City secured an emphatic 7-0 win over RB Leipzig in the second leg of their Champions League Round-of-16 clash on Tuesday night (14 March). Haaland stole the headlines with a scintillating five-goal haul, while Ilkay Gundogan and Kevin De Bruyne each scored a goal to complete the routing. The former Borussia Dortmund striker joined Messi and Luiz Adriano as the only players to score five goals in a single Champions League game.

Haaland, who was barging into the Leipzig box at will, was taken off in the 63rd minute, with Guardiola introducing Julian Alvarez in his place. It kept the Norwegian from surpassing the Argentine and becoming the first player in history to score a double hat-trick in the Champions League.

Twitter users have presented their theories to make sense of the substitution, with most accusing Guardiola of protecting Messi’s record. Here is what they had to say:

✍️ 🇦🇱 @10blended Pep on Messi after Haaland scored his 5th Pep on Messi after Haaland scored his 5th https://t.co/VJqu92evlb

Haaland on verge of breaking Messi's record...



Pep Guardiola :

Haaland on verge of breaking Messi's record...Pep Guardiola :

El Niño 🇮🇳 @suppandiiii Pep Guardiola subbing Haaland so that He can't break Messi's record. Pep Guardiola subbing Haaland so that He can't break Messi's record. https://t.co/TnL0WJcNdU

Reshad Rahman @ReshadRahman_ Pep really subbed off Haaland so he doesn’t break Messi’s record. Pep really subbed off Haaland so he doesn’t break Messi’s record.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Pep is Lionel Messi's biggest fan. The Haaland substitution confirms it. Pep is Lionel Messi's biggest fan. The Haaland substitution confirms it.

Messi’s solitary five-goal haul in the Champions League came in a 7-1 routing of Bayer Leverkusen in 2012, while Guardiola was in charge of the Blaugrana. A couple of years later, then Shakhtar Donetsk striker Adriano joined Messi’s club after putting five past BATE Borisov in a 7-0 victory.

Erling Haaland wanted to stay on to complete his double hat-trick against RB Leipzig

Erling Haaland has revealed what he told Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola after being subbed off in the 63rd minute. The Norwegian admittedly told the former Barcelona coach that he would have loved to stay on and try to score a historic double hat-trick.

Erling Haaland opened the scoring for City in the 22nd minute from the penalty spot before doubling his money a couple of minutes later. In the first-half injury time (47 minutes), Haaland completed his hat-trick, before adding two more in the 53rd and the 57th minutes. The 22-year-old was a goal away from scoring the first-ever double-hattrick in Champions League history, but Guardiola decided to take him off.

Here’s how Haaland reacted to the call:

“I told him [Pep Guardiola] I would love to score a double hat-trick but what can I do?”

The five-goal haul against Leipzig, which helped City qualify for the Champions League quarter-finals with an 8-1 aggregate win, took Erling Haaland’s goal tally to 39 (36 games) for the season. No Manchester City player in history has scored as many goals in a single season.

