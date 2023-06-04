"Biggest thing that’s happened to him" - Alan Shearer claims Manchester United man has thrived after Cristiano Ronaldo's departure

Alan Shearer has opined that Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from Manchester United could be a big reason behind Marcus Rashford's upturn in form.

The England international had a below-par 2021-22 season, registering just five goals and two assists in 32 games across competitions. He was visibly erratic and seemed underconfident in the final third, be it under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer or Ralf Rangnick.

The poor form continued despite Erik ten Hag's arrival, with Rashford scoring in just three of his team's first 14 league games before the 2022 FIFA World Cup break. During this time, Ronaldo left the Red Devils by mutual consent, having joined them from Juventus in the summer of 2021.

Such has been Rashford's upturn in form that he has ended the campaign with 30 goals and 11 assists in 56 games across competitions to his name. Shearer, while covering the FA Cup final for BBC, said, via Football365:

"There’s no doubt Erik ten Hag has helped him, his finishing definitely has improved, he’s fitter now, last season he had a lot of injuries that didn’t help him. But, and it’s a big but, I think the biggest thing that’s happened to him is Ronaldo leaving."

The Newcastle United legend added:

"He feels as though he’s the main man, he can be himself, he feels as though it doesn’t matter if he misses a chance, he’s still going to get another one and another game. You can see that in the 17 or 19 games since Ronaldo left, so that tells you the answer… He looks happier and a big reason for that is Ronaldo leaving."

Rashford could not help Manchester United beat Manchester City in the FA Cup final on Saturday (June 3). The Cityzens won 2-1, with the 25-year-old failing to create a goal-scoring chance or get a shot on target.

Former Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo confirms desire to continue with Al-Nassr

Recent reports have claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo is unhappy in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

As per GOAL, there have been claims that the 38-year-old wants to leave Al-Nassr and return to European football less than a year after leaving Manchester United. The Portugal icon has come out to deny such claims.

Ronaldo said:

"I am happy and I want to continue and I will continue here. Next season the team will be better. We have improved in the last 5 or 6 months, and I am confident that we will win titles soon."

The former Real Madrid forward saw his Al-Nassr side get knocked out in the semifinals of the King's Cup and the Saudi Super Cup earlier this season. They also finished second in the Saudi Pro League, five points behind rivals Al-Ittihad.

Paul Merson predicts the result of FA Cup final between Man City and Man Utd! Click here

Poll : 0 votes