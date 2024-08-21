"Bit of banter" - Erling Haaland's father reacts to Marc Cucurella's song after Manchester City star's goal in win vs Chelsea

Alfie Haaland has downplayed suggestions his son and Manchester City superstar Erling Haaland is embroiled in a feud with Chelsea's Marc Cucurella. The pair locked horns on Sunday for the first time since the Spanish left-back's viral post-Euro 2024 song about the Norweigan frontman went viral.

Erling Haaland bagged an 18th-minute opener in a 2-0 away win for the Cityzens at Stamford Bridge (August 18). He shrugged off Cucurella before tucking home from close range to send Pep Guardiola's men on their way to victory.

Fans expected a ton of fireworks between the prolific forward and the polarizing left-back. There was one incident where the striker's strength left the former Brighton & Hove Albion man floored.

Alfie Haaland dismissed a potential spat between the pair and praised Cucurella's personality and abilities. The former Manchester City striker told The Daily Mail:

Trending

"I think that's a little bit of fun you know, we think he's a good player and he's a funny person that Cucurella, so it's just a little bit of banter. I think Erling likes it."

Expand Tweet

Cucurella's song was one of the highlights of Spain's Euro 2024 trophy celebrations. The Chelsea full-back sings about drinking Estrella, eating Paella, and making Haaland tremble.

That wasn't the case on Sunday as the two-time Premier League Golden Boot winner got the better of their duels. The Norway international made his new foe eat his words rather than Paella.

Manchester City's Erling Haaland hilariously responds to a query about Chelsea's Marc Cucurella's singing

Erling Haaland was all laughs regarding Marc Cucurella's signing (Image - Getty)

Erling Haaland was named in the PFA Team of the Year after finishing top goalscorer with 27 goals in 31 games. He played a key role in helping Manchester City win the title for the fourth season in a row.

The former Borussia Dortmund striker couldn't go the night without being asked about Marc Cucurella's song. He was quizzed as to whether the Chelsea man would be singing about him again this year (via The Times' Paul Hirst):

"We’ll see about that. Maybe.”

Expand Tweet

Erling Haaland wasn't even at the European Championships when Cucurella decided to break the internet with his polarizing song. Norway failed to qualify for the tournament and rested ahead of pre-season with City.

Cucurella is majorly impressed with Spain in Germany, and Chelsea fans will hope he's singing from the same hymn sheet. He enjoyed a career renaissance last season after a frustrating period at Stamford Bridge.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback