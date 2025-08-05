“Bit like our Lamine Yamal” - Chelsea linked forward compared to Barcelona ace by teammate

Chelsea target Kenan Yildiz has been likened to Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal by Juventus teammate Gleison Bremer. The Turkiye international was linked with a move to Stamford Bridge this summer and saw his side turn down an offer from the Blues after the FIFA Club World Cup.

Ad

Defender Bremer spoke with La Gazzetta dello Sport after he made his return to action for the club following a ten-month injury layoff. He singled out Yildiz for praise, referring to him as his club's own Lamine Yamal, a player they have to provide the best platform for.

"Yildiz dribbles like a Brazilian. Yes, Kenan is a bit like our Lamine Yamal, all of us in the team have to give him the conditions to perform at his best."

Ad

Trending

Germany-born Turkish star Yildiz enjoyed a breakout season in Italy and is primed to play a starring role for the Bianconeri as they look to get back to their best under Igor Tudor. The 20-year-old provided a reminder of his talent during the Club World Cup, scoring three goals as his side crashed out at the Round of 16 stage.

Kenan Yildiz was nominated for the Golden Boy award in 2024 and finished in fifth place while Barcelona star Yamal emerged as the winner. He was named in the Serie A Team of the Season as he scored seven goals and provided four assists in 35 league appearances in the 2024-25 season.

Ad

Chelsea reportedly had a bid worth over €60 million turned down for the youngster after their Club World Cup triumph. The Blues will surely continue to keep an eye on the forward and may return with an offer for him in the future.

Barcelona turn down Chelsea approach for La Masia graduate: Reports

Barcelona have turned down an approach from Chelsea for the transfer of midfielder Fermin Lopez this summer, as per reports. The Blues remain in the market for reinforcements despite spending heavily this summer, and made a move for Lopez.

Ad

According to Mundo Deportivo, Enzo Maresca's side offered Christopher Nkunku in a swap deal for Fermin Lopez but were swiftly rebuffed. La Blaugrana wishes to keep their academy graduate after two impressive seasons with the senior squad.

Fermin Lopez suffered an injury that saw him miss the final game of his club's Asia tour this summer. The Spain international will be working hard to be fit for the start of the 2025-26 season, his third as a first-team star for Barcelona.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sulayman Salahudeen Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.



Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.



Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating. Know More