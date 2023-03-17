"Blessing in disguise", "Going trophyless this season" - Fans debate Arsenal's chances of winning Premier League following UEL exit

Fans have provided a wide range of reactions to Arsenal exiting the UEFA Europa League and the potential knock-on effect it could have.

The Gunners took on Sporting CP in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 at the Emirates on Thursday (March 16). The game ended 1-1 after extra time, following a similar theme from last week's first leg, which had ended 2-2 in Portugal.

In the ensuing shootout, Sporting converted all five of their attempts. Mikel Arteta's side scored from their first three, but Gabriel Martinelli's miss followed by the visitors' fifth successful effort meant that the Gunners were eliminated from the competition.

Arsenal have also exited the FA Cup, which will allow them to focus entirely on the Premier League for the rest of the season. They're five points clear of second-placed Manchester City with 11 games to play.

Some fans, though, believe the Europa League exit could lead to the Gunners relinquishing their lead in the league. One tweeted:

"Arsenal going trophyless this season"

Others feel Arteta's men could benefit from being ousted from the European competition as they seek their first Premier League title in nearly two decades. One tweeted:

"Blessing in disguise."

Here are some more reactions on Twitter:

James N @JamesN1991 @AFTVMedia Our attention must now lay on the Premier League. We need to concentrate. @AFTVMedia Our attention must now lay on the Premier League. We need to concentrate.

jesse 🌟 @ThePrimeJesse Many don’t think City win PL this year no. @Arsenal on a mission. Meanwhile others dont believe in arsenal. “they will bottle it” Many don’t think City win PL this year no. @Arsenal on a mission. Meanwhile others dont believe in arsenal. “they will bottle it”

Afolabi Abayomi Samson 🇳🇬 @Affoo76 @Gunnersc0m That’s a big distraction with the depth in my team. Super happy to have exited and now, the EPL fixtures have just been made @Gunnersc0m That’s a big distraction with the depth in my team. Super happy to have exited and now, the EPL fixtures have just been made

Filipina Gooner @filipinagooner @Gunnersc0m Unbothered. I was actually relieved that we are out of that farmers league. @Gunnersc0m Unbothered. I was actually relieved that we are out of that farmers league.

Arsenal return to Premier League action this weekend

Arsenal will get a chance to put their UEFA Europa League exit behind them when they clash horns with Crystal Palace in the Premier League at home on Sunday (March 19).

Palace are 12th in the league with 27 points from as many games but are winless in 12 games across competitions in 2023 They are just three points clear of the relegation zone, which led them to sack manager Patrick Vieira just two days before their visit to the Emirates.

The two teams met in the league in August last year. Mikel Arteta's troops emerged 2-0 victors at Selhurst Park, thanks to Gabriel Martinelli's first-half strike and a late own goal from Marc Guehi.

The Gunners will go eight points clear of Manchester City heading into the international break with a win at the weekend. The Cityzens will not be in league action this week, as they will be involved in the FA Cup quarterfinal against Fulham.

Poll : 0 votes