“Bloody hell!” – Gary Neville reacts to rumors of Chelsea splashing cash on player also linked with Manchester United

Gary Neville has expressed his shock at rumors of Chelsea splashing cash to sign Enzo Fernandez, a player Manchester United are also said to be interested in.

The Argentine World Cup winner, who plays for SL Benfica, is rumored to be in the closing stages of completing a transfer to Stamford Bridge this week. The Blues are reportedly set to splash a massive €127m on the midfielder.

Taking to Twitter to express his shock at the massive amount of money being splurged on Fernandez, Neville posted:

"Are Chelsea paying €127m for Enzo Fernandez? That’s one hell of a price. A very good player but bloody hell!"

Fernandez missed a double training session at his Portuguese club earlier this month amidst rising rumors that the player is close to joining the Blues. He also won the 'Young Player of the Tournament' award at the recently concluded 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The 21-year-old central midfielder has notched up three goals and five assists in 21 games for Benfica this season. The Portuguese club signed him for a fee of €10m plus €8m in add-ons from River Plate.

Chelsea set to continue transfer spree with Enzo Fernandez signing

The Blues are on the verge of completing the signing of Enzo Fernandez, as per multiple sources. Reports have claimed that the Blues have agreed the fee with Benfica and also have an agreement in place with the player.

They are also said to be in the market for Benoît Badiashile, the AS Monaco defender. On top of that, there have also been reports that Chelsea are close to signing Christopher Nkunku from RB Leipzig.

The new ownership at Stamford Bridge spent close to €300m in the summer signing players like Kalidou Koulibaly, Wesley Fofana, Raheem Sterling, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Marc Cucurella, among other players.

The continued spree in the transfer market will only add more pressure on manager Graham Potter, whose team is off-form on the pitch. They have won just one game in their last five outings, losing three games in succession prior to the World Cup.

